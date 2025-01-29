Bajaj Auto Q3 Results 2025:Bajaj Auto declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 8.25% and a profit rise of 8.02% year-over-year (YoY). The profit stood at ₹2195.65 crore while revenue reached ₹13168.88 crore. However, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue showed a slight decline of 0.59%, although profit soared by 58.48%. Read more
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 2% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased significantly by 19.86% YoY. This rise in expenses reflects the challenges faced by the company in managing costs amidst fluctuating revenues.
Bajaj Auto's operating income increased by 3.67% q-o-q and 14.09% YoY, showcasing a strong operational performance despite the challenges. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at ₹78.7, marking a 9.46% increase YoY.
Despite the positive quarterly results, Bajaj Auto has seen a -0.83% return in the last week, -12.19% return over the last six months, and -4.55% YTD return. These figures indicate some volatility in the stock performance, raising concerns among investors.
Currently, Bajaj Auto holds a market capitalization of ₹234531.7 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹12774 and a low of ₹7515.1. This market performance has prompted a mixed response from analysts.
As of 29 Jan, 2025, out of 37 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 have rated it as Sell, 7 as Hold, 12 as Buy, and 9 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of now is to Buy, suggesting a cautious optimism about the company's future performance.
Bajaj Auto Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|13168.88
|13247.28
|-0.59%
|12165.33
|+8.25%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|484.42
|474.91
|+2%
|404.15
|+19.86%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|101.72
|98.27
|+3.51%
|92.91
|+9.48%
|Total Operating Expense
|10519.77
|10692.02
|-1.61%
|9843.34
|+6.87%
|Operating Income
|2649.11
|2555.26
|+3.67%
|2321.99
|+14.09%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2876.43
|2299.09
|+25.11%
|2666.22
|+7.88%
|Net Income
|2195.65
|1385.44
|+58.48%
|2032.62
|+8.02%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|78.7
|57.28
|+37.4%
|71.9
|+9.46%
