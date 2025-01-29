Bajaj Auto Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 8.02% YOY, profit at ₹2195.65 crore and revenue at ₹13168.88 crore

Bajaj Auto Q3 Results 2025:Bajaj Auto declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 8.25% and a profit rise of 8.02% year-over-year (YoY). The profit stood at ₹2195.65 crore while revenue reached ₹13168.88 crore. However, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue showed a slight decline of 0.59%, although profit soared by 58.48%. Read more

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 2% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased significantly by 19.86% YoY. This rise in expenses reflects the challenges faced by the company in managing costs amidst fluctuating revenues.

Bajaj Auto Q3 Results

Bajaj Auto's operating income increased by 3.67% q-o-q and 14.09% YoY, showcasing a strong operational performance despite the challenges. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at ₹78.7, marking a 9.46% increase YoY.

Despite the positive quarterly results, Bajaj Auto has seen a -0.83% return in the last week, -12.19% return over the last six months, and -4.55% YTD return. These figures indicate some volatility in the stock performance, raising concerns among investors.

Currently, Bajaj Auto holds a market capitalization of ₹234531.7 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹12774 and a low of ₹7515.1. This market performance has prompted a mixed response from analysts.

As of 29 Jan, 2025, out of 37 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 have rated it as Sell, 7 as Hold, 12 as Buy, and 9 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of now is to Buy, suggesting a cautious optimism about the company's future performance.

Bajaj Auto Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 13168.88 13247.28 -0.59% 12165.33 +8.25% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 484.42 474.91 +2% 404.15 +19.86% Depreciation/ Amortization 101.72 98.27 +3.51% 92.91 +9.48% Total Operating Expense 10519.77 10692.02 -1.61% 9843.34 +6.87% Operating Income 2649.11 2555.26 +3.67% 2321.99 +14.09% Net Income Before Taxes 2876.43 2299.09 +25.11% 2666.22 +7.88% Net Income 2195.65 1385.44 +58.48% 2032.62 +8.02% Diluted Normalized EPS 78.7 57.28 +37.4% 71.9 +9.46%

