Bajaj Auto Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 8.02% YOY, profit at ₹2195.65 crore and revenue at ₹13168.88 crore

Published29 Jan 2025, 11:31 AM IST
Bajaj Auto Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025

Bajaj Auto Q3 Results 2025:Bajaj Auto declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline increase of 8.25% and a profit rise of 8.02% year-over-year (YoY). The profit stood at 2195.65 crore while revenue reached 13168.88 crore. However, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue showed a slight decline of 0.59%, although profit soared by 58.48%. Read more

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 2% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased significantly by 19.86% YoY. This rise in expenses reflects the challenges faced by the company in managing costs amidst fluctuating revenues. Read more

Bajaj Auto Q3 Results

Bajaj Auto's operating income increased by 3.67% q-o-q and 14.09% YoY, showcasing a strong operational performance despite the challenges. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at 78.7, marking a 9.46% increase YoY. Read more

Despite the positive quarterly results, Bajaj Auto has seen a -0.83% return in the last week, -12.19% return over the last six months, and -4.55% YTD return. These figures indicate some volatility in the stock performance, raising concerns among investors. Read more

Currently, Bajaj Auto holds a market capitalization of 234531.7 crore, with a 52-week high of 12774 and a low of 7515.1. This market performance has prompted a mixed response from analysts. Read more

As of 29 Jan, 2025, out of 37 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 have rated it as Sell, 7 as Hold, 12 as Buy, and 9 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of now is to Buy, suggesting a cautious optimism about the company's future performance. Read more

Bajaj Auto Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue13168.8813247.28-0.59%12165.33+8.25%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total484.42474.91+2%404.15+19.86%
Depreciation/ Amortization101.7298.27+3.51%92.91+9.48%
Total Operating Expense10519.7710692.02-1.61%9843.34+6.87%
Operating Income2649.112555.26+3.67%2321.99+14.09%
Net Income Before Taxes2876.432299.09+25.11%2666.22+7.88%
Net Income2195.651385.44+58.48%2032.62+8.02%
Diluted Normalized EPS78.757.28+37.4%71.9+9.46%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹2195.65Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹13168.88Cr

First Published:29 Jan 2025, 11:31 AM IST
