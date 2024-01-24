 Bajaj Auto Q3 Results: Net profit rises 37% to ₹2,042 crore, revenue up 30% YoY; 5 key highlights | Mint
Bajaj Auto Q3 Results: Net profit rises 37% to ₹2,042 crore, revenue up 30% YoY; 5 key highlights

 Nikita Prasad

Bajaj Auto Q3 Results: The company's robust earnings in the December quarter was on the back of high operating profit and strong volume growth.

Bajaj Pulsar motorbikes, manufactured by Bajaj Auto Limited, sit in a storage warehouse in the Bajaj facility in Chakan. Photographer: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Bloomberg News.Premium
Bajaj Auto Q3 Results: Bajaj Auto announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reporting a rise of 37 per cent in standalone net profit at 2,042 crore, beating estimates by leading brokerage firms. The company's robust earnings in the December quarter was on the back of high operating profit and strong volume growth.

The two and three-wheeler major's net profit was expected to rise 33 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 1,987 crore, according to estimates by D-Street analysts. Brokerages estimated that the revenue would be driven by volume growth, price hikes, and a better product mix in favour of premium vehicles.

Here are 5 key highlights of Bajaj Auto Q3 scorecard:


1.P&L Account: Profit, Revenue:

The auto major's net profit surpassed the 2,000 crore milestone for the first time in the quarter-under-review. At 2,042 crore, Bajaj Auto's net profit rose 37 per cent YoY compared to 1,491 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue from operations jumped 30.1 per cent to 12,114 crore, compared to 9,315 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The growth in revenue was led by the acceleration of the domestic business, which on the back of sharp execution and impactful activation during the festive season, cushioned the relatively subdued albeit recovering export sales amidst continued challenges in overseas markets.

 

 

Published: 24 Jan 2024, 04:30 PM IST
