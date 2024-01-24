Bajaj Auto Q3 Results: Net profit rises 37% to ₹2,042 crore, revenue up 30% YoY; 5 key highlights
Bajaj Auto Q3 Results: The company's robust earnings in the December quarter was on the back of high operating profit and strong volume growth.
Bajaj Auto Q3 Results: Bajaj Auto announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reporting a rise of 37 per cent in standalone net profit at ₹2,042 crore, beating estimates by leading brokerage firms. The company's robust earnings in the December quarter was on the back of high operating profit and strong volume growth.