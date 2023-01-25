Bajaj Auto Q3 Results: Net profit up 23% to ₹1,491 cr; domestic business aid revenue growth1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 03:33 PM IST
- Bajaj Auto Q3 Results: The automobile company has reported highest-ever EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) at ₹1,777 crore, surpassing the record set in the previous quarter
Homegrown automaker Bajaj Auto Limited on Wednesday reported standalone net profit of ₹1,491.42 crore for the quarter ended 31 December, 2022 (Q3FY23), up 22.8% from a year ago. It was ₹1,214 crore in the year-ago period.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×