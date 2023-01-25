Home / Companies / Company Results /  Bajaj Auto Q3 Results: Net profit up 23% to 1,491 cr; domestic business aid revenue growth
Back

Homegrown automaker Bajaj Auto Limited on Wednesday reported standalone net profit of 1,491.42 crore for the quarter ended 31 December, 2022 (Q3FY23), up 22.8% from a year ago. It was 1,214 crore in the year-ago period.

The two-and three-wheeler maker's revenue from operations came in at 9,315.14 crore, up 3% on-year with robust double-digit revenue growth in the domestic business offsetting the drop in exports arising from the challenging market context. Overall spares revenue came in at an all-time high, the company said.

The automobile company has reported highest-ever EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) at 1,777 crore, surpassing the record set in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, EBITDA margins rose 19.1% to as against 15.6% in the same quarter last year. This was led by judicious pricing, better dollar realisation and richer product mix.

The domestic business saw sustained double digit revenue growth across both two wheelers and three wheelers. The two wheelers performance was buoyed particularly by solid 125 cc+ festive season sales while three wheelers volumes surged, leading to its record high market share, the company said.

On its overseas business, the quarter marked the launch of motorcycles in Brazil with the well-recognized Dominar brand, the homegrown automaker said.

The company through its wholly owned subsidiary, is establishing its capabilities and go-to-market network to leverage the attractive market opportunity, it said in a statement.

MINT PREMIUM See All

On Wednesday, Bajaj Auto scrip was up 1.45% to settle at 3,740.00 apiece on NSE.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Meghna Sen

Meghna Sen is a deputy chief content producer at Livemint where she tracks companies, markets, news. She has 5+ years of experience with online and print publications. Email: meghna.sen@htdigital.in
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout