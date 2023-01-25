Homegrown automaker Bajaj Auto Limited on Wednesday reported standalone net profit of ₹1,491.42 crore for the quarter ended 31 December, 2022 (Q3FY23), up 22.8% from a year ago. It was ₹1,214 crore in the year-ago period.

The two-and three-wheeler maker's revenue from operations came in at ₹9,315.14 crore, up 3% on-year with robust double-digit revenue growth in the domestic business offsetting the drop in exports arising from the challenging market context. Overall spares revenue came in at an all-time high, the company said.

The automobile company has reported highest-ever EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) at ₹1,777 crore, surpassing the record set in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, EBITDA margins rose 19.1% to as against 15.6% in the same quarter last year. This was led by judicious pricing, better dollar realisation and richer product mix.

The domestic business saw sustained double digit revenue growth across both two wheelers and three wheelers. The two wheelers performance was buoyed particularly by solid 125 cc+ festive season sales while three wheelers volumes surged, leading to its record high market share, the company said.

On its overseas business, the quarter marked the launch of motorcycles in Brazil with the well-recognized Dominar brand, the homegrown automaker said.

The company through its wholly owned subsidiary, is establishing its capabilities and go-to-market network to leverage the attractive market opportunity, it said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Bajaj Auto scrip was up 1.45% to settle at ₹3,740.00 apiece on NSE.

