Bajaj Auto Q3 Results Preview: Net profit, revenue may rise over 30% YoY led by volume growth, rich product mix
Bajaj Auto Q3 Results Preview: The net profit of the auto OEM is expected to rise 33 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,987 crore and revenue may rise 31 per cent to ₹12,258 crore, according to brokerage firms.
Bajaj Auto Q3 Results Preview: Bajaj Auto will announce its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24) on Wednesday, January 24. The two and three-wheeler major is expected to report robust growth in net profit and revenue driven by volume growth, price hikes, and a better product mix in favour of premium vehicles, according to estimates by analysts and leading brokerage houses.