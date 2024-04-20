Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bajaj Auto Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 17.99% YOY

Bajaj Auto Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 17.99% YOY

Livemint

Bajaj Auto Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 29.41% YoY & profit increased by 17.99% YoY

Bajaj Auto Q4 FY24 Results Live

Bajaj Auto declared their Q4 FY24 results on 18 Apr, 2024, showcasing a strong performance. The company reported a 29.41% year-over-year increase in revenue and a 17.99% year-over-year growth in profit.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, there was a 5.02% decline in revenue and a 1.04% decrease in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 4.08% quarter-on-quarter rise and a 10.83% year-on-year increase.

Operating income witnessed a 5.62% decline quarter-on-quarter but surged by 38.59% year-on-year, reflecting the company's overall positive trajectory.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 FY24 stood at 72.05, marking a 19.56% year-on-year increase.

Bajaj Auto's stock performance has been impressive, with a 0.47% return in the last week, 64.54% return in the last 6 months, and a 32.72% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.

The company's market capitalization currently stands at 251,856.4 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 9357.95 and 4252.05 respectively.

Analysts covering Bajaj Auto have varying opinions, with 8 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts recommending Sell, 8 analysts suggesting Hold, 7 analysts advising Buy, and 10 analysts advocating Strong Buy.

As of 20 Apr, 2024, the consensus recommendation for Bajaj Auto was to Hold, indicating a balanced view on the stock.

Additionally, Bajaj Auto announced a final dividend of 80.0, with the ex-dividend date set for 14 Jun, 2024, rewarding shareholders for their investments.

Bajaj Auto Financials

PeriodQ4 FY24Q3 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue11554.9512165.33-5.02%8929.23+29.41%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total420.62404.15+4.08%379.51+10.83%
Depreciation/ Amortization92.8192.91-0.11%75.99+22.13%
Total Operating Expense9363.59843.34-4.87%7348.01+27.43%
Operating Income2191.452321.99-5.62%1581.22+38.59%
Net Income Before Taxes2605.752666.22-2.27%2160.11+20.63%
Net Income2011.432032.62-1.04%1704.74+17.99%
Diluted Normalized EPS72.0571.9+0.21%60.26+19.56%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2011.43Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹11554.95Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

