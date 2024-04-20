Bajaj Auto Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 17.99% YOY

Bajaj Auto declared their Q4 FY24 results on 18 Apr, 2024, showcasing a strong performance. The company reported a 29.41% year-over-year increase in revenue and a 17.99% year-over-year growth in profit.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, there was a 5.02% decline in revenue and a 1.04% decrease in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 4.08% quarter-on-quarter rise and a 10.83% year-on-year increase.
Operating income witnessed a 5.62% decline quarter-on-quarter but surged by 38.59% year-on-year, reflecting the company's overall positive trajectory.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 FY24 stood at ₹72.05, marking a 19.56% year-on-year increase.
Bajaj Auto's stock performance has been impressive, with a 0.47% return in the last week, 64.54% return in the last 6 months, and a 32.72% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.
The company's market capitalization currently stands at ₹251,856.4 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹9357.95 and ₹4252.05 respectively.
Analysts covering Bajaj Auto have varying opinions, with 8 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts recommending Sell, 8 analysts suggesting Hold, 7 analysts advising Buy, and 10 analysts advocating Strong Buy.
As of 20 Apr, 2024, the consensus recommendation for Bajaj Auto was to Hold, indicating a balanced view on the stock.
Additionally, Bajaj Auto announced a final dividend of ₹80.0, with the ex-dividend date set for 14 Jun, 2024, rewarding shareholders for their investments.
Bajaj Auto Financials
|Period
|Q4 FY24
|Q3 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|11554.95
|12165.33
|-5.02%
|8929.23
|+29.41%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|420.62
|404.15
|+4.08%
|379.51
|+10.83%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|92.81
|92.91
|-0.11%
|75.99
|+22.13%
|Total Operating Expense
|9363.5
|9843.34
|-4.87%
|7348.01
|+27.43%
|Operating Income
|2191.45
|2321.99
|-5.62%
|1581.22
|+38.59%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2605.75
|2666.22
|-2.27%
|2160.11
|+20.63%
|Net Income
|2011.43
|2032.62
|-1.04%
|1704.74
|+17.99%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|72.05
|71.9
|+0.21%
|60.26
|+19.56%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2011.43Cr
Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹11554.95Cr
