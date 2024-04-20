Bajaj Auto Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 17.99% YOY

Bajaj Auto Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 29.41% YoY & profit increased by 17.99% YoY

Bajaj Auto declared their Q4 FY24 results on 18 Apr, 2024, showcasing a strong performance. The company reported a 29.41% year-over-year increase in revenue and a 17.99% year-over-year growth in profit.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, there was a 5.02% decline in revenue and a 1.04% decrease in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 4.08% quarter-on-quarter rise and a 10.83% year-on-year increase.

Operating income witnessed a 5.62% decline quarter-on-quarter but surged by 38.59% year-on-year, reflecting the company's overall positive trajectory.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 FY24 stood at ₹72.05, marking a 19.56% year-on-year increase.

Bajaj Auto's stock performance has been impressive, with a 0.47% return in the last week, 64.54% return in the last 6 months, and a 32.72% Year-to-Date (YTD) return.

The company's market capitalization currently stands at ₹251,856.4 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹9357.95 and ₹4252.05 respectively.

Analysts covering Bajaj Auto have varying opinions, with 8 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts recommending Sell, 8 analysts suggesting Hold, 7 analysts advising Buy, and 10 analysts advocating Strong Buy.

As of 20 Apr, 2024, the consensus recommendation for Bajaj Auto was to Hold, indicating a balanced view on the stock.

Additionally, Bajaj Auto announced a final dividend of ₹80.0, with the ex-dividend date set for 14 Jun, 2024, rewarding shareholders for their investments.

Bajaj Auto Financials Period Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 11554.95 12165.33 -5.02% 8929.23 +29.41% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 420.62 404.15 +4.08% 379.51 +10.83% Depreciation/ Amortization 92.81 92.91 -0.11% 75.99 +22.13% Total Operating Expense 9363.5 9843.34 -4.87% 7348.01 +27.43% Operating Income 2191.45 2321.99 -5.62% 1581.22 +38.59% Net Income Before Taxes 2605.75 2666.22 -2.27% 2160.11 +20.63% Net Income 2011.43 2032.62 -1.04% 1704.74 +17.99% Diluted Normalized EPS 72.05 71.9 +0.21% 60.26 +19.56%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2011.43Cr Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹11554.95Cr

