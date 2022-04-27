Bajaj Auto Ltd reported 10% growth in net profit for the March quarter at ₹1,469 crore as against ₹1,332 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

The higher profit was mainly due to an exceptional item of ₹315 crore accrued as incentive receivable from the Maharashtra government under an incentive scheme.

On Wednesday, Bajaj Auto shares closed marginally higher at ₹3,898.60 apiece on NSE.

The company's EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) fell 10% to ₹1,396 crore, while margins shrank to 17.5%.

Sequentially, EBITDA margin improved from 15.6% in Q3, largely for positive impact of price increase, deferral of material cost increase, improved US dollar realisation and favourable sales mix.

Revenue from operations, however, fell 7% to ₹7,975 crore for the period under review.

The Board has recommended a dividend of ₹140 per share for FY22.