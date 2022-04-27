Bajaj Auto Q4 profit rises 10% to ₹1,469 cr, declares dividend of ₹1401 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2022, 05:46 PM IST
- Bajaj Auto Q4 results: Revenue from operations, however, fell 7% to ₹7,975 crore for the period under review.
|
Listen to this article
Bajaj Auto Ltd reported 10% growth in net profit for the March quarter at ₹1,469 crore as against ₹1,332 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
The higher profit was mainly due to an exceptional item of ₹315 crore accrued as incentive receivable from the Maharashtra government under an incentive scheme.
On Wednesday, Bajaj Auto shares closed marginally higher at ₹3,898.60 apiece on NSE.
The company's EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) fell 10% to ₹1,396 crore, while margins shrank to 17.5%.
Sequentially, EBITDA margin improved from 15.6% in Q3, largely for positive impact of price increase, deferral of material cost increase, improved US dollar realisation and favourable sales mix.
Revenue from operations, however, fell 7% to ₹7,975 crore for the period under review.
The Board has recommended a dividend of ₹140 per share for FY22.