Bajaj Auto Q4 profit rises 10% to 1,469 cr, declares dividend of 140
Bajaj Auto Ltd reported 10% growth in net profit for the March quarter at 1,469 crore as against 1,332 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

The higher profit was mainly due to an exceptional item of 315 crore accrued as incentive receivable from the Maharashtra government under an incentive scheme.

On Wednesday, Bajaj Auto shares closed marginally higher at 3,898.60 apiece on NSE.

The company's EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) fell 10% to 1,396 crore, while margins shrank to 17.5%.

Sequentially, EBITDA margin improved from 15.6% in Q3, largely for positive impact of price increase, deferral of material cost increase, improved US dollar realisation and favourable sales mix.

Revenue from operations, however, fell 7% to 7,975 crore for the period under review.

The Board has recommended a dividend of 140 per share for FY22.

