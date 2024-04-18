Bajaj Auto Q4 Results: Net profit at ₹2,011.4 crore, revenue up 30% YoY, dividend declared; 5 key highlights
- Bajaj Auto Q4 Results: Net profit at ₹2,011.4 crore, revenue up 30% YoY, dividend declared
Bajaj Auto Q4 Results: Bajaj Auto announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24), reporting a rise of 18 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹2,011.43 crore. The company's earnings in the March quarter was on the back of strong domestic demand for its motorcycles and a recovery in exports of the two-wheeler segment.
