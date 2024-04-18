Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bajaj Auto Q4 Results: Net profit at 2,011.4 crore, revenue up 30% YoY, dividend declared; 5 key highlights

Bajaj Auto Q4 Results: Net profit at ₹2,011.4 crore, revenue up 30% YoY, dividend declared; 5 key highlights

Nikita Prasad

  • Bajaj Auto Q4 Results: Net profit at 2,011.4 crore, revenue up 30% YoY, dividend declared

Bajaj Auto Q4 Results: Bajaj Auto's net profit rose 18 per cent in March quarter

Bajaj Auto Q4 Results: Bajaj Auto announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24), reporting a rise of 18 per cent in consolidated net profit at 2,011.43 crore. The company's earnings in the March quarter was on the back of strong domestic demand for its motorcycles and a recovery in exports of the two-wheeler segment.

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
