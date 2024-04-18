Bajaj Auto Q4 Results: Net Profit at ₹2,011 crore, revenue up by 30%

Bajaj Auto released their Q4FY24 results on Thursday and posted a 18% growth in their consolidated net profit which jumped from ₹1,704.7 crore to ₹2,011 crore. The revenue from operations of Bajaj Auto jumped 30% during the quarter under review from ₹8,660.9 crore to ₹11,249.8 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

