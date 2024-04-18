Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bajaj Auto Q4 Results: Net Profit at 2,011 crore, revenue up by 30%

Bajaj Auto Q4 Results: Net Profit at ₹2,011 crore, revenue up by 30%

Livemint

  • Bajaj Auto Q4 Results: The revenue from operations of Bajaj Auto jumped 30% during the quarter under review from 8,660.9 crore to 11,249.8 crore

Bajaj Auto Q4 Results

Bajaj Auto released their Q4FY24 results on Thursday and posted a 18% growth in their consolidated net profit which jumped from 1,704.7 crore to 2,011 crore. The revenue from operations of Bajaj Auto jumped 30% during the quarter under review from 8,660.9 crore to 11,249.8 crore.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.