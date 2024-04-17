Bajaj Auto Q4 results preview: Revenue, net profit expected to grow 26% YoY; margin to improve
Bajaj Auto Q4 results preview: Bajaj Auto is expected to report a net profit of ₹1,805 crore in Q4, registering a growth of 26% from ₹1,432.9 crore in the same period last year, as per the average estimates of five brokerages.
Bajaj Auto Q4 results preview: Bajaj Auto, the two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer, is expected to report strong earnings for the quarter ended March 2024 driven by robust volume growth, better realisations and higher average selling price (ASP). Bajaj Auto Q4 results are scheduled to be released on April 18.