Mumbai: Two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported a net profit of ₹1,332 crore for the March quarter, a marginal increase of 2% year-on-year due to sharp increase in input costs. The company had reported a net profit of ₹1,310 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

A Bloomberg poll of 18 analysts had estimated a net profit of ₹1312.80 crore.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit gained 15% to ₹1,551.28 crore during January-March as against ₹1,353.99 crore a year ago.

The automaker's standalone revenue from operations rose 26.12% to ₹8,596.10 crore during the March quarter due to a better product mix that includes the Pulsar, KTM, Dominar and Husqvarna range of motorcycles.

According to the company "Pulsar 125 continues to witness strong pull in the domestic motorcycle market which sold over 128,000 units against 51,000 units in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, exports continue to perform very well with sales of over 635,000 units, second highest for any quarter".

Bajaj Auto's domestic sales advanced 21% during the quarter, led by a 21% rise in two-wheeler sales. However, commercial vehicle (CV) sales fell 38% to 46,388 units.

"Domestic CV business remains impacted due to inadequate demand for short distance mobility. However, over the quarters, this business is recovering, albeit slowly" the company said in a release, adding that the March quarter recorded a healthy double-digit growth in volume for motorcycles in domestic market, overall exports, and auto spare parts business.

The March quarter witnessed a sharp increase in input costs. EBITDA margins fell to 18.1% against 19% in the year ago quarter, and the company expects the input costs to continue to increase in the June quarter as well.

The company said full year numbers are not comparable as the June 2020 quarter was an absolute washout due to the pandemic, for which no dividend was received in fiscal year 2021. March quarter and fiscal year 2019-20 had ₹119 crore and ₹234 crore as dividend income respectively.

Shares of the company ended 1.4% lower at ₹3834.25 in a flat market.

