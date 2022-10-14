Bajaj Auto registers 20% rise in year on year profit, tops Q2 estimates

The second quarter profit for India's Bajaj Auto increased more than anticipated thanks to price increases and strong domestic demand for its motorcycles and autorickshaws. In the three months that ended on 30 September, the company's profit increased 20% year over year to 15.30 billion Indian rupees ($186.20 million). Operational revenue reached a record high of 102.03 billion rupees, up by 16%.

