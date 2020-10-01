Subscribe
Home >Companies >Company Results >Bajaj Auto reports 10% jump in September sales at 4,41,306 units
Bajaj Auto reports 10% jump in September sales at 4,41,306 units

1 min read . 02:19 PM IST PTI

Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported a 10% increase in its total vehicle sales at 4,41,306 units in September.

The Pune-based automaker had sold a total of 4,02,035 vehicles in September 2019.

Total two-wheeler sales in September stood at 4,04,851 units as compared to 3,36,730 units in the same month of 2019, a jump of 20 per cent, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Total commercial vehicles sales, however, plunged 44 per cent in the previous month to 36,455 units as compared to 65,305 vehicles sold in September 2019, it said.

Total domestic sales went up by 6 per cent to 2,28,731 units as against 2,15,501 units in September 2019.

In September, Bajaj Auto's exports went up by 14 per cent to 2,12,575 units compared with 1,86,534 units in September 2019.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

