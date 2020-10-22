Bajaj Auto September quarter profit declines 19%

Mumbai: Pune-based Bajaj Auto Ltd has reported a 19% year-on-year decline in its standalone profit to ₹1,138 crore for the September quarter this year.

The company attributed the drop in profit during the quarter to lower interest rates during Q2, resulting in lower treasury income, and a one-time gain of ₹182 crore during the year-ago period that came from revision in corporate tax rates.

Bajaj Auto reported an improvement in its Ebidta margins during the September quarter at 18.2% as against 16.9% during the year-ago period. Optimization of fixed cost helped in improving the margin profile, it said in a note.

The company also said that Director General of Foreign Trade's order on 1 September, restricting merchandise exports from India scheme (MEIS) benefit on exports to a maximum value of ₹2 crore, has also impacted earnings. It said Ebidta margins could have been at 19% during the quarter but for the DGFT order.

Even as Bajaj Auto recorded 6% YoY growth in its domestic two-wheeler sales during the September quarter, its turnover stood at ₹7,442 crore, down 8% YoY. The decline in overall revenues can be attributed to the drop in export volumes as well as in the domestic three-wheeler sales during the quarter.

It sold a total of 550,194 two-wheelers in the domestic market in the quarter, up from ₹521,350 units sold in Q2 FY20, and 23,392 three-wheelers, down 78% YoY. Its total export volumes stood at 479,751 units, down 12% YoY for Q2.

“Domestic commercial vehicle volumes continue to remain muted and are dependent on the return of adequate short distance mobility demand," the company said referring to the three-wheeler autorickshaw segment.

It added that September was the highest ever month for exports at 2,12,000 units. “Strong revival of demand was witnessed in Latin America and Africa while ASEAN continues to be weak and Sri Lanka has stopped all vehicle imports. The growth in LATAM is driven by the ‘sports’ segment - Pulsar and Dominar bikes," it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via