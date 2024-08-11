Bajaj Consumer Care Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 19.69% YoY

Bajaj Consumer Care Q1 Results Live : Bajaj Consumer Care declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024, reporting a significant decrease in both revenue and profit. The company's topline decreased by 8.97% year-over-year, while the profit saw a decline of 19.69% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, Bajaj Consumer Care managed to achieve a revenue growth of 2.49% and a profit increase of 4.32%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a steep rise, increasing by 153.62% quarter-over-quarter and 158.13% year-over-year. This surge in expenses has put additional pressure on the company's profitability.
Operating income for Bajaj Consumer Care was up by 6.83% compared to the previous quarter but saw a decline of 24.68% year-over-year. This mixed performance indicates some operational improvements but highlights the challenges the company faces in maintaining its profitability.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹2.6, marking a decrease of 19.75% year-over-year. This decline in EPS reflects the overall drop in net profits for the company.
Despite these setbacks, Bajaj Consumer Care has managed to deliver a 6.81% return over the last week, a 30.19% return in the last six months, and a 27.55% year-to-date return. This performance indicates that the company has managed to maintain investor confidence to some extent.
As of now, Bajaj Consumer Care has a market capitalization of ₹3999.65 Cr. The stock's 52-week high is ₹286.9, while the 52-week low is ₹199.75, showing significant volatility over the past year.
Analyst sentiment around Bajaj Consumer Care appears to be positive. As of 11 Aug, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 4 have given a 'Buy' rating, while 3 have given a 'Strong Buy' rating.
The consensus recommendation for Bajaj Consumer Care as of 11 Aug, 2024, is a 'Strong Buy.' This suggests that despite the recent financial challenges, analysts remain optimistic about the company's future performance.
Bajaj Consumer Care Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|245.94
|239.96
|+2.49%
|270.17
|-8.97%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|66.26
|26.13
|+153.62%
|25.67
|+158.13%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.33
|2.61
|-10.67%
|2.32
|+0.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|211.64
|207.86
|+1.82%
|224.63
|-5.79%
|Operating Income
|34.3
|32.1
|+6.83%
|45.53
|-24.68%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|45.14
|43.56
|+3.63%
|55.81
|-19.12%
|Net Income
|37.12
|35.58
|+4.32%
|46.22
|-19.69%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.6
|2.49
|+4.42%
|3.24
|-19.75%
