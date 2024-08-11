Bajaj Consumer Care Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 19.69% YoY

Revenue decreased by 8.97% YoY & profit decreased by 19.69% YoY

Published11 Aug 2024, 04:31 AM IST
Bajaj Consumer Care Q1 Results Live
Bajaj Consumer Care Q1 Results Live

Bajaj Consumer Care Q1 Results Live : Bajaj Consumer Care declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024, reporting a significant decrease in both revenue and profit. The company's topline decreased by 8.97% year-over-year, while the profit saw a decline of 19.69% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, Bajaj Consumer Care managed to achieve a revenue growth of 2.49% and a profit increase of 4.32%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a steep rise, increasing by 153.62% quarter-over-quarter and 158.13% year-over-year. This surge in expenses has put additional pressure on the company's profitability.

Operating income for Bajaj Consumer Care was up by 6.83% compared to the previous quarter but saw a decline of 24.68% year-over-year. This mixed performance indicates some operational improvements but highlights the challenges the company faces in maintaining its profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 2.6, marking a decrease of 19.75% year-over-year. This decline in EPS reflects the overall drop in net profits for the company.

Despite these setbacks, Bajaj Consumer Care has managed to deliver a 6.81% return over the last week, a 30.19% return in the last six months, and a 27.55% year-to-date return. This performance indicates that the company has managed to maintain investor confidence to some extent.

As of now, Bajaj Consumer Care has a market capitalization of 3999.65 Cr. The stock's 52-week high is 286.9, while the 52-week low is 199.75, showing significant volatility over the past year.

Analyst sentiment around Bajaj Consumer Care appears to be positive. As of 11 Aug, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 4 have given a 'Buy' rating, while 3 have given a 'Strong Buy' rating.

The consensus recommendation for Bajaj Consumer Care as of 11 Aug, 2024, is a 'Strong Buy.' This suggests that despite the recent financial challenges, analysts remain optimistic about the company's future performance.

Bajaj Consumer Care Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue245.94239.96+2.49%270.17-8.97%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total66.2626.13+153.62%25.67+158.13%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.332.61-10.67%2.32+0.3%
Total Operating Expense211.64207.86+1.82%224.63-5.79%
Operating Income34.332.1+6.83%45.53-24.68%
Net Income Before Taxes45.1443.56+3.63%55.81-19.12%
Net Income37.1235.58+4.32%46.22-19.69%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.62.49+4.42%3.24-19.75%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

FAQs
₹37.12Cr
₹245.94Cr
First Published:11 Aug 2024, 04:31 AM IST
