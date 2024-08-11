Bajaj Consumer Care Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 19.69% YoY

Bajaj Consumer Care Q1 Results Live : Bajaj Consumer Care declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024, reporting a significant decrease in both revenue and profit. The company's topline decreased by 8.97% year-over-year, while the profit saw a decline of 19.69% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, Bajaj Consumer Care managed to achieve a revenue growth of 2.49% and a profit increase of 4.32%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a steep rise, increasing by 153.62% quarter-over-quarter and 158.13% year-over-year. This surge in expenses has put additional pressure on the company's profitability.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a steep rise, increasing by 153.62% quarter-over-quarter and 158.13% year-over-year. This surge in expenses has put additional pressure on the company's profitability.

Operating income for Bajaj Consumer Care was up by 6.83% compared to the previous quarter but saw a decline of 24.68% year-over-year. This mixed performance indicates some operational improvements but highlights the challenges the company faces in maintaining its profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹2.6, marking a decrease of 19.75% year-over-year. This decline in EPS reflects the overall drop in net profits for the company.

Despite these setbacks, Bajaj Consumer Care has managed to deliver a 6.81% return over the last week, a 30.19% return in the last six months, and a 27.55% year-to-date return. This performance indicates that the company has managed to maintain investor confidence to some extent.

As of now, Bajaj Consumer Care has a market capitalization of ₹3999.65 Cr. The stock's 52-week high is ₹286.9, while the 52-week low is ₹199.75, showing significant volatility over the past year.

Analyst sentiment around Bajaj Consumer Care appears to be positive. As of 11 Aug, 2024, out of 7 analysts covering the company, 4 have given a 'Buy' rating, while 3 have given a 'Strong Buy' rating.

The consensus recommendation for Bajaj Consumer Care as of 11 Aug, 2024, is a 'Strong Buy.' This suggests that despite the recent financial challenges, analysts remain optimistic about the company's future performance.

Bajaj Consumer Care Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 245.94 239.96 +2.49% 270.17 -8.97% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 66.26 26.13 +153.62% 25.67 +158.13% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.33 2.61 -10.67% 2.32 +0.3% Total Operating Expense 211.64 207.86 +1.82% 224.63 -5.79% Operating Income 34.3 32.1 +6.83% 45.53 -24.68% Net Income Before Taxes 45.14 43.56 +3.63% 55.81 -19.12% Net Income 37.12 35.58 +4.32% 46.22 -19.69% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.6 2.49 +4.42% 3.24 -19.75%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹37.12Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹245.94Cr

