Bajaj Consumer Care share price hits 52-week high after Q1 results; net profit up 36.3% on year to ₹46.2 crore1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 02:40 PM IST
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Wednesday reported an 36.3% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to ₹46.2 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹33.9 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, consolidated net profit was up 14.2% from ₹40.5 crore in Q4FY23. Bajaj Consumer share price opened at ₹223.90 apiece on BSE. Bajaj Consumer stock hit new 52-week high following Q1 results.