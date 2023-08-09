“Bajaj Consumer stock is in a strong uptrend and has seen vertical upmove in the last couple of months, today as well the prices are up 3% backed with strong volumes. Traders should maintain positive bias where ideally dip should be considered as buying opportunity, 215 - 220 is strong support zone whereas 245 - 250 resistance zone," said Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One.