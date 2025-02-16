Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Bajaj Consumer Care Q3 Results 2025:Bajaj Consumer Care declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025, reporting a decline in both topline and profit. The revenue decreased by 1.97% year-over-year, amounting to ₹234.42 crore, while the profit fell by 30.37% YOY to ₹25.31 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a slight revenue growth of 0.19%. However, profit took a significant hit, decreasing by 20.53% compared to the prior quarter.
The financial statements revealed that Selling, general & administrative expenses surged by 4.08% quarter-over-quarter and skyrocketed by 148.18% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs.
Furthermore, Bajaj Consumer Care's operating income was down by 21.51% on a quarter-over-quarter basis and fell by 29.47% year-over-year, raising concerns about the company's overall profitability.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹1.82, reflecting a decline of 28.63% year-over-year, which may impact investor sentiment.
Bajaj Consumer Care has witnessed a -6.62% return in the last week, a staggering -36.82% return over the past six months, and a -12.4% YTD return.
Currently, Bajaj Consumer Care holds a market capitalization of ₹2371 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹288.95 and a low of ₹171.30.
As of 16 Feb, 2025, out of eight analysts covering the company, four have given a Buy rating while the other four have assigned a Strong Buy rating, indicating a mixed outlook.
The consensus recommendation as of the latest update remains a Strong Buy, suggesting that analysts are still optimistic about the company's long-term potential despite the recent downturn.
Bajaj Consumer Care Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|234.42
|233.98
|+0.19%
|239.14
|-1.97%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|61.45
|59.04
|+4.08%
|24.76
|+148.18%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.59
|2.53
|+2.37%
|2.53
|+2.37%
|Total Operating Expense
|210.78
|203.86
|+3.39%
|205.63
|+2.5%
|Operating Income
|23.64
|30.12
|-21.51%
|33.52
|-29.47%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|31.11
|38.84
|-19.9%
|44.29
|-29.76%
|Net Income
|25.31
|31.85
|-20.53%
|36.35
|-30.37%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.82
|2.27
|-19.82%
|2.55
|-28.63%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
