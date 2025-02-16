Bajaj Consumer Care Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 30.37% YOY, profit at ₹25.31 crore and revenue at ₹234.42 crore

Published16 Feb 2025, 02:28 AM IST
Bajaj Consumer Care Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025

Bajaj Consumer Care Q3 Results 2025:Bajaj Consumer Care declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025, reporting a decline in both topline and profit. The revenue decreased by 1.97% year-over-year, amounting to 234.42 crore, while the profit fell by 30.37% YOY to 25.31 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a slight revenue growth of 0.19%. However, profit took a significant hit, decreasing by 20.53% compared to the prior quarter.

The financial statements revealed that Selling, general & administrative expenses surged by 4.08% quarter-over-quarter and skyrocketed by 148.18% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs.

Furthermore, Bajaj Consumer Care's operating income was down by 21.51% on a quarter-over-quarter basis and fell by 29.47% year-over-year, raising concerns about the company's overall profitability.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 1.82, reflecting a decline of 28.63% year-over-year, which may impact investor sentiment.

Bajaj Consumer Care has witnessed a -6.62% return in the last week, a staggering -36.82% return over the past six months, and a -12.4% YTD return.

Currently, Bajaj Consumer Care holds a market capitalization of 2371 crore, with a 52-week high of 288.95 and a low of 171.30.

As of 16 Feb, 2025, out of eight analysts covering the company, four have given a Buy rating while the other four have assigned a Strong Buy rating, indicating a mixed outlook.

The consensus recommendation as of the latest update remains a Strong Buy, suggesting that analysts are still optimistic about the company's long-term potential despite the recent downturn.

Bajaj Consumer Care Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue234.42233.98+0.19%239.14-1.97%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total61.4559.04+4.08%24.76+148.18%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.592.53+2.37%2.53+2.37%
Total Operating Expense210.78203.86+3.39%205.63+2.5%
Operating Income23.6430.12-21.51%33.52-29.47%
Net Income Before Taxes31.1138.84-19.9%44.29-29.76%
Net Income25.3131.85-20.53%36.35-30.37%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.822.27-19.82%2.55-28.63%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹25.31Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹234.42Cr

First Published:16 Feb 2025, 02:28 AM IST
