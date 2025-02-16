Bajaj Consumer Care Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 30.37% YOY, profit at ₹25.31 crore and revenue at ₹234.42 crore

Bajaj Consumer Care Q3 Results 2025:Bajaj Consumer Care declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025, reporting a decline in both topline and profit. The revenue decreased by 1.97% year-over-year, amounting to ₹234.42 crore, while the profit fell by 30.37% YOY to ₹25.31 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a slight revenue growth of 0.19%. However, profit took a significant hit, decreasing by 20.53% compared to the prior quarter.

The financial statements revealed that Selling, general & administrative expenses surged by 4.08% quarter-over-quarter and skyrocketed by 148.18% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Bajaj Consumer Care's operating income was down by 21.51% on a quarter-over-quarter basis and fell by 29.47% year-over-year, raising concerns about the company's overall profitability.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹1.82, reflecting a decline of 28.63% year-over-year, which may impact investor sentiment.

Bajaj Consumer Care has witnessed a -6.62% return in the last week, a staggering -36.82% return over the past six months, and a -12.4% YTD return.

Currently, Bajaj Consumer Care holds a market capitalization of ₹2371 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹288.95 and a low of ₹171.30.

Advertisement

As of 16 Feb, 2025, out of eight analysts covering the company, four have given a Buy rating while the other four have assigned a Strong Buy rating, indicating a mixed outlook.

The consensus recommendation as of the latest update remains a Strong Buy, suggesting that analysts are still optimistic about the company's long-term potential despite the recent downturn.

Bajaj Consumer Care Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 234.42 233.98 +0.19% 239.14 -1.97% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 61.45 59.04 +4.08% 24.76 +148.18% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.59 2.53 +2.37% 2.53 +2.37% Total Operating Expense 210.78 203.86 +3.39% 205.63 +2.5% Operating Income 23.64 30.12 -21.51% 33.52 -29.47% Net Income Before Taxes 31.11 38.84 -19.9% 44.29 -29.76% Net Income 25.31 31.85 -20.53% 36.35 -30.37% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.82 2.27 -19.82% 2.55 -28.63%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Advertisement