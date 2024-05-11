Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bajaj Consumer Care Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 12.06% YOY

Bajaj Consumer Care Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 12.06% YOY

Livemint

Bajaj Consumer Care Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 3.79% YoY & profit decreased by 12.06% YoY

Bajaj Consumer Care Q4 Results Live

Bajaj Consumer Care Q4 Results Live : Bajaj Consumer Care declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.79% & the profit decreased by 12.06% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.34% and the profit decreased by 2.1%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.5% q-o-q & increased by 19.82% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.22% q-o-q & decreased by 18.33% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.49 for Q4 which decreased by 9.66% Y-o-Y.

Bajaj Consumer Care has delivered -1.45% return in the last 1 week, 9.62% return in last 6 months and 9.74% YTD return.

Currently the Bajaj Consumer Care has a market cap of 3441.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of 271 & 170.05 respectively.

As of 11 May, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Bajaj Consumer Care Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue239.96239.14+0.34%249.42-3.79%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total26.1324.76+5.5%21.8+19.82%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.612.53+3.29%2.38+9.43%
Total Operating Expense207.86205.63+1.09%210.11-1.07%
Operating Income32.133.52-4.22%39.31-18.33%
Net Income Before Taxes43.5644.29-1.66%49.19-11.45%
Net Income35.5836.35-2.1%40.46-12.06%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.492.55-2.35%2.76-9.66%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹35.58Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹239.96Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

