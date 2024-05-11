Bajaj Consumer Care Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 12.06% YOY

Bajaj Consumer Care Q4 Results Live : Bajaj Consumer Care declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.79% & the profit decreased by 12.06% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.34% and the profit decreased by 2.1%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.5% q-o-q & increased by 19.82% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 4.22% q-o-q & decreased by 18.33% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.49 for Q4 which decreased by 9.66% Y-o-Y.
Bajaj Consumer Care has delivered -1.45% return in the last 1 week, 9.62% return in last 6 months and 9.74% YTD return.
Currently the Bajaj Consumer Care has a market cap of ₹3441.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹271 & ₹170.05 respectively.
As of 11 May, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 11 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Bajaj Consumer Care Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|239.96
|239.14
|+0.34%
|249.42
|-3.79%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|26.13
|24.76
|+5.5%
|21.8
|+19.82%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.61
|2.53
|+3.29%
|2.38
|+9.43%
|Total Operating Expense
|207.86
|205.63
|+1.09%
|210.11
|-1.07%
|Operating Income
|32.1
|33.52
|-4.22%
|39.31
|-18.33%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|43.56
|44.29
|-1.66%
|49.19
|-11.45%
|Net Income
|35.58
|36.35
|-2.1%
|40.46
|-12.06%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.49
|2.55
|-2.35%
|2.76
|-9.66%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹35.58Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹239.96Cr
