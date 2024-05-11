Bajaj Consumer Care Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 12.06% YOY

Bajaj Consumer Care Q4 Results Live : Bajaj Consumer Care declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.79% & the profit decreased by 12.06% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.34% and the profit decreased by 2.1%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.5% q-o-q & increased by 19.82% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.22% q-o-q & decreased by 18.33% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.49 for Q4 which decreased by 9.66% Y-o-Y.

Bajaj Consumer Care has delivered -1.45% return in the last 1 week, 9.62% return in last 6 months and 9.74% YTD return.

Currently the Bajaj Consumer Care has a market cap of ₹3441.33 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹271 & ₹170.05 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 11 May, 2024 out of 8 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Bajaj Consumer Care Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 239.96 239.14 +0.34% 249.42 -3.79% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 26.13 24.76 +5.5% 21.8 +19.82% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.61 2.53 +3.29% 2.38 +9.43% Total Operating Expense 207.86 205.63 +1.09% 210.11 -1.07% Operating Income 32.1 33.52 -4.22% 39.31 -18.33% Net Income Before Taxes 43.56 44.29 -1.66% 49.19 -11.45% Net Income 35.58 36.35 -2.1% 40.46 -12.06% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.49 2.55 -2.35% 2.76 -9.66%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹35.58Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹239.96Cr

