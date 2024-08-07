Bajaj Electricals Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 24.29% YOY

Bajaj Electricals Q1 Results Live : Bajaj Electricals declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 3.85% & the profit decreased by 24.29% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.79% and the profit decreased by 4.09%.

The operating income was up by 122.25% q-o-q & decreased by 2.62% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.44 for Q1 which decreased by 25.03% Y-o-Y.

Bajaj Electricals has delivered -4.1% return in the last 1 week, -9.31% return in last 6 months and -2.23% YTD return.

Currently the Bajaj Electricals has a market cap of ₹11134.96 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1148 & ₹820.15 respectively.

As of 07 Aug, 2024 out of 17 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 07 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.

Bajaj Electricals Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1154.91 1188.08 -2.79% 1112.13 +3.85% Depreciation/ Amortization 31.96 30.19 +5.86% 22.97 +39.14% Total Operating Expense 1111.46 1168.53 -4.88% 1067.51 +4.12% Operating Income 43.45 19.55 +122.25% 44.62 -2.62% Net Income Before Taxes 38.29 24.45 +56.61% 53.02 -27.78% Net Income 28.11 29.31 -4.09% 37.13 -24.29% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.44 2.54 -3.94% 3.25 -25.03%