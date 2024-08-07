Bajaj Electricals Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 24.29% YOY

Livemint
Published7 Aug 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Bajaj Electricals Q1 Results Live : Bajaj Electricals declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 3.85% & the profit decreased by 24.29% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.79% and the profit decreased by 4.09%.

The operating income was up by 122.25% q-o-q & decreased by 2.62% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.44 for Q1 which decreased by 25.03% Y-o-Y.

Bajaj Electricals has delivered -4.1% return in the last 1 week, -9.31% return in last 6 months and -2.23% YTD return.

Currently the Bajaj Electricals has a market cap of 11134.96 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1148 & 820.15 respectively.

As of 07 Aug, 2024 out of 17 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 07 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.

Bajaj Electricals Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1154.911188.08-2.79%1112.13+3.85%
Depreciation/ Amortization31.9630.19+5.86%22.97+39.14%
Total Operating Expense1111.461168.53-4.88%1067.51+4.12%
Operating Income43.4519.55+122.25%44.62-2.62%
Net Income Before Taxes38.2924.45+56.61%53.02-27.78%
Net Income28.1129.31-4.09%37.13-24.29%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.442.54-3.94%3.25-25.03%
₹28.11Cr
₹1154.91Cr
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 11:26 AM IST
