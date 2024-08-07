Bajaj Electricals Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 24.29% YOY

Bajaj Electricals Q1 Results Live : Bajaj Electricals declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 3.85% & the profit decreased by 24.29% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.79% and the profit decreased by 4.09%.
The operating income was up by 122.25% q-o-q & decreased by 2.62% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.44 for Q1 which decreased by 25.03% Y-o-Y.
Bajaj Electricals has delivered -4.1% return in the last 1 week, -9.31% return in last 6 months and -2.23% YTD return.
Currently the Bajaj Electricals has a market cap of ₹11134.96 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1148 & ₹820.15 respectively.
As of 07 Aug, 2024 out of 17 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 07 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.
Bajaj Electricals Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1154.91
|1188.08
|-2.79%
|1112.13
|+3.85%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|31.96
|30.19
|+5.86%
|22.97
|+39.14%
|Total Operating Expense
|1111.46
|1168.53
|-4.88%
|1067.51
|+4.12%
|Operating Income
|43.45
|19.55
|+122.25%
|44.62
|-2.62%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|38.29
|24.45
|+56.61%
|53.02
|-27.78%
|Net Income
|28.11
|29.31
|-4.09%
|37.13
|-24.29%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.44
|2.54
|-3.94%
|3.25
|-25.03%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹28.11Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹1154.91Cr
