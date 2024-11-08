Bajaj Electricals Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 52.71% YOY

Bajaj Electricals Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 0.5% YoY & profit decreased by 52.71% YoY

Livemint
Published8 Nov 2024, 12:15 PM IST
Bajaj Electricals Q2 Results Live
Bajaj Electricals Q2 Results Live

Bajaj Electricals Q2 Results Live : Bajaj Electricals declared their Q2 results on 07 Nov, 2024, reporting a modest topline increase of 0.5% year-over-year, but a significant decline in profit by 52.71%. This stark contrast highlights the challenges faced by the company in a competitive market.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in revenue of 3.17% and a profit drop of 54.11%. The operating income also saw a sharp decrease, down 61.29% quarter-over-quarter and down 43.5% year-over-year, signaling a troubling trend.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 1.12, reflecting a decrease of 59.13% compared to the same period last year. This decline in EPS raises concerns among investors about the company’s profitability moving forward.

Despite the recent struggles, Bajaj Electricals has managed to deliver a return of 5.56% in the last week. However, the company reported a -1.31% return over the last six months and a -6.97% return year-to-date, indicating a tougher market environment.

As of 08 Nov, 2024, Bajaj Electricals has a market capitalization of 10,599.17 Crore, with a 52-week high of 1,110 and a low of 820.15. This volatility reflects investor sentiment as the company navigates its current challenges.

Out of 16 analysts covering Bajaj Electricals, the ratings are mixed: 2 analysts recommend a Sell, 6 suggest a Hold, 4 recommend a Buy, and 4 give a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 08 Nov, 2024, remains a Buy, indicating some optimism about the company's future performance despite current setbacks.

Bajaj Electricals Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1118.331154.91-3.17%1112.82+0.5%
Depreciation/ Amortization34.7931.96+8.85%26.88+29.43%
Total Operating Expense1101.511111.46-0.9%1083.05+1.7%
Operating Income16.8243.45-61.29%29.77-43.5%
Net Income Before Taxes14.7238.29-61.56%45.15-67.4%
Net Income12.928.11-54.11%27.28-52.71%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.122.44-54.1%2.74-59.13%
First Published:8 Nov 2024, 12:15 PM IST
Bajaj Electricals Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 52.71% YOY

