Bajaj Electricals Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 52.71% YOY

Bajaj Electricals Q2 Results Live : Bajaj Electricals declared their Q2 results on 07 Nov, 2024, reporting a modest topline increase of 0.5% year-over-year, but a significant decline in profit by 52.71%. This stark contrast highlights the challenges faced by the company in a competitive market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in revenue of 3.17% and a profit drop of 54.11%. The operating income also saw a sharp decrease, down 61.29% quarter-over-quarter and down 43.5% year-over-year, signaling a troubling trend.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.12, reflecting a decrease of 59.13% compared to the same period last year. This decline in EPS raises concerns among investors about the company’s profitability moving forward. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the recent struggles, Bajaj Electricals has managed to deliver a return of 5.56% in the last week. However, the company reported a -1.31% return over the last six months and a -6.97% return year-to-date, indicating a tougher market environment.

As of 08 Nov, 2024, Bajaj Electricals has a market capitalization of ₹10,599.17 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,110 and a low of ₹820.15. This volatility reflects investor sentiment as the company navigates its current challenges.

Out of 16 analysts covering Bajaj Electricals, the ratings are mixed: 2 analysts recommend a Sell, 6 suggest a Hold, 4 recommend a Buy, and 4 give a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 08 Nov, 2024, remains a Buy, indicating some optimism about the company's future performance despite current setbacks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Electricals Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1118.33 1154.91 -3.17% 1112.82 +0.5% Depreciation/ Amortization 34.79 31.96 +8.85% 26.88 +29.43% Total Operating Expense 1101.51 1111.46 -0.9% 1083.05 +1.7% Operating Income 16.82 43.45 -61.29% 29.77 -43.5% Net Income Before Taxes 14.72 38.29 -61.56% 45.15 -67.4% Net Income 12.9 28.11 -54.11% 27.28 -52.71% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.12 2.44 -54.1% 2.74 -59.13%

