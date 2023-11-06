Bajaj Electricals Q2 results: Net profit declines 56% at 27.28 crore

Bajaj Electricals’ net sales declined 3.76% to ₹1,107.40 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal as against ₹1,150.77 crore in the year-ago period

New Delhi: Bajaj Electricals Ltd on Monday reported a 56% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹27.28 crore for the September quarter on account of weak consumer demand.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹62 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Its net sales declined 3.76% to ₹1,107.40 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal as against ₹1,150.77 crore in the year-ago period.

"The company has achieved a stable performance amidst a weak consumer demand sentiment," its chairman Shekhar Bajaj said in an earnings statement.

Bajaj Electricals' total expenses in the September quarter rose 1.2% to ₹1,097.11 crore.

Its revenue from consumer products fell 2.86% to ₹857.57 crore as against ₹882.87 crore in the corresponding quarter in the preceding fiscal year.

Similarly, revenue from the lighting solutions segment declined 7.42% to ₹255.25 crore in comparison to ₹275.73 crore a year ago.

"Consumer Products and Lighting Solutions revenues have contracted by 2.9% and 7.4%, respectively, for the quarter, due to demand slowdown and pricing constraints," the company said.

For the September quarter, the company's total revenue from operations, which includes other operating income, stood at ₹1,112.82 crore, down 3.95%.

Its total income in the reported quarter fell 1.81% to ₹1,142.26 crore.

"Meanwhile, we continue to monitor the demand and continue to focus on our long-term strategic objectives with a continued push on new products and brand strengthening," the chairman said.

The order book of Bajaj Electricals' was ₹144 crore as of July 1, 2023, for Professional Lighting Projects.

The EPC (Engineering Procurement & Construction) segment has been demerged from September 1, 2023, and has a positive outlook for the future.

