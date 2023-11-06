Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bajaj Electricals Q2 results: Net profit declines 56% at 27.28 crore

Bajaj Electricals Q2 results: Net profit declines 56% at 27.28 crore

PTI

Bajaj Electricals’ net sales declined 3.76% to 1,107.40 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal as against 1,150.77 crore in the year-ago period

Bajaj Electricals Ltd chairman Shekhar Bajaj.

New Delhi: Bajaj Electricals Ltd on Monday reported a 56% decline in consolidated net profit to 27.28 crore for the September quarter on account of weak consumer demand.

The company had posted a net profit of 62 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Its net sales declined 3.76% to 1,107.40 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal as against 1,150.77 crore in the year-ago period.

"The company has achieved a stable performance amidst a weak consumer demand sentiment," its chairman Shekhar Bajaj said in an earnings statement.

Bajaj Electricals' total expenses in the September quarter rose 1.2% to 1,097.11 crore.

Its revenue from consumer products fell 2.86% to 857.57 crore as against 882.87 crore in the corresponding quarter in the preceding fiscal year.

Similarly, revenue from the lighting solutions segment declined 7.42% to 255.25 crore in comparison to 275.73 crore a year ago.

"Consumer Products and Lighting Solutions revenues have contracted by 2.9% and 7.4%, respectively, for the quarter, due to demand slowdown and pricing constraints," the company said.

For the September quarter, the company's total revenue from operations, which includes other operating income, stood at 1,112.82 crore, down 3.95%.

Its total income in the reported quarter fell 1.81% to 1,142.26 crore.

"Meanwhile, we continue to monitor the demand and continue to focus on our long-term strategic objectives with a continued push on new products and brand strengthening," the chairman said.

The order book of Bajaj Electricals' was 144 crore as of July 1, 2023, for Professional Lighting Projects.

The EPC (Engineering Procurement & Construction) segment has been demerged from September 1, 2023, and has a positive outlook for the future.

Updated: 06 Nov 2023, 04:45 PM IST
