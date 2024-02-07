Bajaj Electricals Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 38.87% YOY

Bajaj Electricals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.2% & the profit decreased by 38.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 10.37% and the profit increased by 36.95%.
The operating income was down by 5.61% q-o-q & decreased by 68.11% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.24 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 39.9% Y-o-Y.
Bajaj Electricals has delivered 2.3% return in the last 1 week, -3.4% return in last 6 months and 7.53% YTD return.
Currently the Bajaj Electricals has a market cap of ₹12231.88 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1177.29 & ₹850.76 respectively.
As of 07 Feb, 2024 out of 16 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 07 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.
Bajaj Electricals Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1228.24
|1112.82
|+10.37%
|1309.48
|-6.2%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|29.54
|26.88
|+9.9%
|17.41
|+69.67%
|Total Operating Expense
|1200.14
|1083.05
|+10.81%
|1221.37
|-1.74%
|Operating Income
|28.1
|29.77
|-5.61%
|88.11
|-68.11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|50.48
|45.15
|+11.81%
|84.47
|-40.24%
|Net Income
|37.36
|27.28
|+36.95%
|61.12
|-38.87%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.24
|2.74
|+18.22%
|5.39
|-39.9%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹37.36Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1228.24Cr
