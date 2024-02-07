Bajaj Electricals Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 38.87% YOY

Bajaj Electricals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.2% & the profit decreased by 38.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 10.37% and the profit increased by 36.95%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 5.61% q-o-q & decreased by 68.11% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.24 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 39.9% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Electricals has delivered 2.3% return in the last 1 week, -3.4% return in last 6 months and 7.53% YTD return.

Currently the Bajaj Electricals has a market cap of ₹12231.88 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1177.29 & ₹850.76 respectively.

As of 07 Feb, 2024 out of 16 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The consensus recommendation as on 07 Feb, 2024 was to Buy. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Bajaj Electricals Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1228.24 1112.82 +10.37% 1309.48 -6.2% Depreciation/ Amortization 29.54 26.88 +9.9% 17.41 +69.67% Total Operating Expense 1200.14 1083.05 +10.81% 1221.37 -1.74% Operating Income 28.1 29.77 -5.61% 88.11 -68.11% Net Income Before Taxes 50.48 45.15 +11.81% 84.47 -40.24% Net Income 37.36 27.28 +36.95% 61.12 -38.87% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.24 2.74 +18.22% 5.39 -39.9%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹37.36Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1228.24Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!