Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bajaj Electricals Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 38.87% YOY

Bajaj Electricals Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 38.87% YOY

Livemint

Bajaj Electricals Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 6.2% YoY & profit decreased by 38.87% YoY

Bajaj Electricals Q3 FY24 Results Live

Bajaj Electricals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.2% & the profit decreased by 38.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 10.37% and the profit increased by 36.95%.

The operating income was down by 5.61% q-o-q & decreased by 68.11% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.24 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 39.9% Y-o-Y.

Bajaj Electricals has delivered 2.3% return in the last 1 week, -3.4% return in last 6 months and 7.53% YTD return.

Currently the Bajaj Electricals has a market cap of 12231.88 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1177.29 & 850.76 respectively.

As of 07 Feb, 2024 out of 16 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 07 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Bajaj Electricals Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1228.241112.82+10.37%1309.48-6.2%
Depreciation/ Amortization29.5426.88+9.9%17.41+69.67%
Total Operating Expense1200.141083.05+10.81%1221.37-1.74%
Operating Income28.129.77-5.61%88.11-68.11%
Net Income Before Taxes50.4845.15+11.81%84.47-40.24%
Net Income37.3627.28+36.95%61.12-38.87%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.242.74+18.22%5.39-39.9%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹37.36Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1228.24Cr

