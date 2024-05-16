Bajaj Electricals Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 43.49% YOY

Bajaj Electricals Q4 Results Live : Bajaj Electricals declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 25.05% & the profit decreased by 43.49% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.27% and the profit decreased by 21.55%.
The operating income was down by 30.43% q-o-q & decreased by 77.31% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.54 for Q4 which decreased by 42.74% Y-o-Y.
Bajaj Electricals has delivered -1.77% return in the last 1 week, -4.33% return in the last 6 months and -4% YTD return.
Currently, Bajaj Electricals has a market cap of ₹10929.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1177.29 & ₹850.76 respectively.
As of 16 May, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 16 May, 2024, was to Buy.
Bajaj Electricals Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1188.08
|1228.24
|-3.27%
|950.09
|+25.05%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|30.19
|29.54
|+2.2%
|16.45
|+83.53%
|Total Operating Expense
|1168.53
|1200.14
|-2.63%
|863.92
|+35.26%
|Operating Income
|19.55
|28.1
|-30.43%
|86.17
|-77.31%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|24.45
|50.48
|-51.56%
|78.36
|-68.8%
|Net Income
|29.31
|37.36
|-21.55%
|51.87
|-43.49%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.54
|3.24
|-21.6%
|4.44
|-42.74%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹29.31Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1188.08Cr
