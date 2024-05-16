Bajaj Electricals Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 43.49% YOY

Bajaj Electricals Q4 Results Live : Bajaj Electricals declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 25.05% & the profit decreased by 43.49% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.27% and the profit decreased by 21.55%.

The operating income was down by 30.43% q-o-q & decreased by 77.31% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.54 for Q4 which decreased by 42.74% Y-o-Y.

Bajaj Electricals has delivered -1.77% return in the last 1 week, -4.33% return in the last 6 months and -4% YTD return.

Currently, Bajaj Electricals has a market cap of ₹10929.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1177.29 & ₹850.76 respectively.

As of 16 May, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Bajaj Electricals Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1188.08 1228.24 -3.27% 950.09 +25.05% Depreciation/ Amortization 30.19 29.54 +2.2% 16.45 +83.53% Total Operating Expense 1168.53 1200.14 -2.63% 863.92 +35.26% Operating Income 19.55 28.1 -30.43% 86.17 -77.31% Net Income Before Taxes 24.45 50.48 -51.56% 78.36 -68.8% Net Income 29.31 37.36 -21.55% 51.87 -43.49% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.54 3.24 -21.6% 4.44 -42.74%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹29.31Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1188.08Cr

