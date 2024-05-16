Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bajaj Electricals Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 43.49% YOY

Bajaj Electricals Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 43.49% YOY

Livemint

Bajaj Electricals Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 25.05% YoY & profit decreased by 43.49% YoY

Bajaj Electricals Q4 Results Live

Bajaj Electricals Q4 Results Live : Bajaj Electricals declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 25.05% & the profit decreased by 43.49% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.27% and the profit decreased by 21.55%.

The operating income was down by 30.43% q-o-q & decreased by 77.31% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.54 for Q4 which decreased by 42.74% Y-o-Y.

Bajaj Electricals has delivered -1.77% return in the last 1 week, -4.33% return in the last 6 months and -4% YTD return.

Currently, Bajaj Electricals has a market cap of 10929.8 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1177.29 & 850.76 respectively.

As of 16 May, 2024, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Bajaj Electricals Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1188.081228.24-3.27%950.09+25.05%
Depreciation/ Amortization30.1929.54+2.2%16.45+83.53%
Total Operating Expense1168.531200.14-2.63%863.92+35.26%
Operating Income19.5528.1-30.43%86.17-77.31%
Net Income Before Taxes24.4550.48-51.56%78.36-68.8%
Net Income29.3137.36-21.55%51.87-43.49%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.543.24-21.6%4.44-42.74%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹29.31Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1188.08Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

