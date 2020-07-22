Bajaj Finance profit in Q1 falls 19% on higher provisions

Total consolidated income rose to ₹6,649.74 crore in the quarter from ₹5,807.76 crore in June 2019 quarter. It reported 12% growth in net interest income to ₹4,152 crore as on 30 June compared to ₹3,695 crore in the year- ago period. Fee income declined by 5% year-on-year to ₹593 crore. However, it made treasury gains of ₹260 crore. The consolidated results include those of its subsidiaries, Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd and Bajaj Financial Securities Ltd. Its shares closed 4% lower at ₹3,292 on the BSE on Tuesday.