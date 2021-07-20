Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >Bajaj Finance Q1 net profit rises 4% to 1,002 crore; NII up 8%

Bajaj Finance Q1 net profit rises 4% to 1,002 crore; NII up 8%

Premium
Bajaj Finance reports Q1 results
1 min read . 03:52 PM IST Livemint

  • Bajaj Finance's asset quality remained under pressure as gross NPA and Net NPA as of 30 June 2021 stood at 2.96% and 1.46% respectively

Bajaj Finance's consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY22 came at 1,002 crore, up 4% as compared to 962 crore in the same quarter last year. Its Net Interest Income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, for Q1FY22 increased by 8% to 4,489 crore as against 4,152 crore in the year ago quarter, the financial services company's quarterly results showed on Tuesday.

Bajaj Finance's consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY22 came at 1,002 crore, up 4% as compared to 962 crore in the same quarter last year. Its Net Interest Income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, for Q1FY22 increased by 8% to 4,489 crore as against 4,152 crore in the year ago quarter, the financial services company's quarterly results showed on Tuesday.

Its asset quality remained under pressure as the gross non performing assets (NPA) and Net NPA as of 30 June 2021 stood at 2.96% and 1.46% respectively, as against 1.79% and 0.74% quarter-on-quarter. Loan losses and provisions for the quarter was 1,750 crore as against 1,686 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its asset quality remained under pressure as the gross non performing assets (NPA) and Net NPA as of 30 June 2021 stood at 2.96% and 1.46% respectively, as against 1.79% and 0.74% quarter-on-quarter. Loan losses and provisions for the quarter was 1,750 crore as against 1,686 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The assets under management (AUM) grew by 15% to 159,057 crore as of 30 June 2021 from 138,055 crore as of 30 June 2020. Core AUM growth in Q1 FY22 was approximately at 4,100 crore.

Shares of Bajaj Finance closed over 1% lower at 5,938 per share on the BSE on Tuesday.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Two-thirds of fuel taxes have come from diesel

Premium

At 21, this entrepreneur has launched three startups, r ...

Premium

The numbers behind the Twitter-government faceoff

Premium

Time to stay invested in the markets or book some profits?

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!