Bajaj Finance Q1 profit more than doubles to Rs2,596 crore

The lender’s gross non-performing assets and net non-performing assets stood at 1.25% and 0.51% respectively, as on 30 June, as against 1.6% and 0.68% as on 31 March. In the June quarter, the lender’s loan losses and provisions were at ₹755 crore, including an impact of ₹190 crore towards one large B2B commercial account written off in Q1. The company said it expects its loan losses at 1.35-1.45% of average assets in FY23.