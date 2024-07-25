Bajaj Finance Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 13.82% YOY

Bajaj Finance Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 27.98% YoY & profit increased by 13.82% YoY

Livemint
Published25 Jul 2024, 09:49 AM IST
Bajaj Finance Q1 Results Live
Bajaj Finance Q1 Results Live

Bajaj Finance Q1 Results Live : Bajaj Finance declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 27.98% & the profit increased by 13.82% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.73% and the profit increased by 2.29%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.58% q-o-q & increased by 18.55% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2.75% q-o-q & increased by 13.42% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 83.3 for Q1 which increased by 20.77% Y-o-Y.

Bajaj Finance has delivered -6.4% return in the last 1 week, -6.35% return in last 6 months and -9.83% YTD return.

Currently the Bajaj Finance has a market cap of 408645.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of 8192 & 6187.8 respectively.

As of 25 Jul, 2024 out of 30 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating &13 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Bajaj Finance Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue15995.2914847.79+7.73%12497.81+27.98%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1774.771649.72+7.58%1497.02+18.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization199.81192.96+3.55%156.09+28.01%
Total Operating Expense10839.489829.91+10.27%7952.16+36.31%
Operating Income5155.815017.88+2.75%4545.65+13.42%
Net Income Before Taxes5265.355105.08+3.14%4551.21+15.69%
Net Income3911.983824.53+2.29%3436.89+13.82%
Diluted Normalized EPS83.377.53+7.44%68.98+20.77%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3911.98Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15995.29Cr
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 09:49 AM IST
