Bajaj Finance Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 13.82% YOY

Bajaj Finance Q1 Results Live : Bajaj Finance declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 27.98% & the profit increased by 13.82% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.73% and the profit increased by 2.29%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.58% q-o-q & increased by 18.55% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹83.3 for Q1 which increased by 20.77% Y-o-Y.

Bajaj Finance has delivered -6.4% return in the last 1 week, -6.35% return in last 6 months and -9.83% YTD return.

Currently the Bajaj Finance has a market cap of ₹408645.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹8192 & ₹6187.8 respectively.

As of 25 Jul, 2024 out of 30 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating &13 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Bajaj Finance Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 15995.29 14847.79 +7.73% 12497.81 +27.98% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1774.77 1649.72 +7.58% 1497.02 +18.55% Depreciation/ Amortization 199.81 192.96 +3.55% 156.09 +28.01% Total Operating Expense 10839.48 9829.91 +10.27% 7952.16 +36.31% Operating Income 5155.81 5017.88 +2.75% 4545.65 +13.42% Net Income Before Taxes 5265.35 5105.08 +3.14% 4551.21 +15.69% Net Income 3911.98 3824.53 +2.29% 3436.89 +13.82% Diluted Normalized EPS 83.3 77.53 +7.44% 68.98 +20.77%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3911.98Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹15995.29Cr

