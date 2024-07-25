Bajaj Finance Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 13.82% YOY

Bajaj Finance Q1 Results Live : Bajaj Finance declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 27.98% & the profit increased by 13.82% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.73% and the profit increased by 2.29%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.58% q-o-q & increased by 18.55% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 2.75% q-o-q & increased by 13.42% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹83.3 for Q1 which increased by 20.77% Y-o-Y.
Bajaj Finance has delivered -6.4% return in the last 1 week, -6.35% return in last 6 months and -9.83% YTD return.
Currently the Bajaj Finance has a market cap of ₹408645.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹8192 & ₹6187.8 respectively.
As of 25 Jul, 2024 out of 30 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating &13 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.
Bajaj Finance Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|15995.29
|14847.79
|+7.73%
|12497.81
|+27.98%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1774.77
|1649.72
|+7.58%
|1497.02
|+18.55%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|199.81
|192.96
|+3.55%
|156.09
|+28.01%
|Total Operating Expense
|10839.48
|9829.91
|+10.27%
|7952.16
|+36.31%
|Operating Income
|5155.81
|5017.88
|+2.75%
|4545.65
|+13.42%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5265.35
|5105.08
|+3.14%
|4551.21
|+15.69%
|Net Income
|3911.98
|3824.53
|+2.29%
|3436.89
|+13.82%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|83.3
|77.53
|+7.44%
|68.98
|+20.77%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3911.98Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹15995.29Cr
