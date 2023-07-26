Bajaj Finance Q1 results: Net profit rises 32% YoY to ₹3,437 crore; asset quality improves2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 03:03 PM IST
Bajaj Finance’s assets under management (AUM) grew by 32% to ₹270,097 crore as of June 30, 2023, from ₹204,018 crore as of June 30, 2022.
Bajaj Finance Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,437 crore in the first quarter of FY24, registering a growth of ₹32% from ₹2,596.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.
