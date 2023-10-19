Bajaj Finance Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 27.7% YOY

Bajaj Finance, the leading financial services company, has declared their Q2 FY24 results on 17 Oct, 2023. The company experienced significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline increased by 34.21% year-on-year (YoY), while the profit rose by 27.7% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition, when compared to the previous quarter, Bajaj Finance reported a growth of 7.04% in revenue and 3.31% in profit. These results indicate a positive trend for the company's financial performance.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses also saw an increase, rising by 6.05% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 28.06% YoY. This indicates that the company has been investing in its operations and expanding its business.

Furthermore, the operating income showed an upward trend, increasing by 4.59% QoQ and 26.84% YoY. This suggests that Bajaj Finance has been able to effectively manage its costs and improve its operational efficiency.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹71.68, showing a significant increase of 30.87% YoY. This indicates that the company's profitability has improved and investors can expect higher returns.

In terms of stock performance, Bajaj Finance has delivered a return of 0.12% in the last 1 week, 36.81% in the last 6 months, and 23.08% year-to-date (YTD). This demonstrates the company's ability to generate positive returns for its shareholders.

Currently, Bajaj Finance has a market capitalization of ₹489,733.5 Crore and its 52-week high and low are ₹8,192 and ₹5,485.7 respectively. This indicates the company's strong presence in the market and its ability to withstand market fluctuations.

According to the analysis of 28 analysts covering the company as of 19 Oct, 2023, 5 analysts have given a Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Hold rating, 11 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 10 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. This indicates a positive sentiment among the analysts towards Bajaj Finance.

The consensus recommendation as of 19 Oct, 2023, was to Buy the stock. This suggests that the majority of analysts believe that Bajaj Finance is a good investment opportunity.

Bajaj Finance Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 13378.26 12497.81 +7.04% 9968.4 +34.21% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1587.52 1497.02 +6.05% 1239.64 +28.06% Depreciation/ Amortization 158.52 156.09 +1.56% 120.87 +31.15% Total Operating Expense 8624.14 7952.16 +8.45% 6220.34 +38.64% Operating Income 4754.12 4545.65 +4.59% 3748.06 +26.84% Net Income Before Taxes 4757.76 4551.21 +4.54% 3752.29 +26.8% Net Income 3550.8 3436.89 +3.31% 2780.65 +27.7% Diluted Normalized EPS 71.68 68.98 +3.92% 54.77 +30.87%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3550.8Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹13378.26Cr

