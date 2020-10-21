Bajaj Finance Q2 net profit drops 36% on higher provisioning

The non-bank lender converted ₹ 1,750 crore of term loans into flexi loans to provide customers the flexibility of lower repayment and higher prepayment. In the previous quarter, the company had said that it would allow more flexibility to customers with good credit history to switch to flexi loans, offering to service only the interest cost for a time period. As of 31 September, Jain said that the overall flexi loan portfolio stood at ₹43,000 of which ₹8600 crore was converted in the first quarter and ₹1700 crore in the second quarter.