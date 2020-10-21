Bajaj Finance Q2 net profit drops to 965 crore

"Hon'ble Supreme Court, in a public interest litigation (Gajendra Sharma Vs. Union of India & Anr), vide an interim order dated 3 September 2020, has directed that accounts which were not declared NPA till 31 August 2020 shall not be declared as NPA till further orders. Accordingly, the Company has not classified any accounts which were not NPA as of 31 August 2020, as per RBI norms, as NPA after 31 August 2020. However, if the company had classified borrower accounts as NPA after 31 August 2020, the Company's Gross NPA and Net NPA ratio would have been 1.34% and 0.56% respectively," Bajaj Finance said.