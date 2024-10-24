Bajaj Finance Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 12.64% YoY

Bajaj Finance Q2 Results Live : Bajaj Finance declared their Q2 results on 22 Oct, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 26.64% year-on-year. The profit for the quarter rose by 12.64% compared to the same period last year.

In terms of sequential growth, the revenue grew by 5.92% compared to the previous quarter, while the profit saw a modest increase of 2.24%. This suggests a steady trajectory for the company as it navigates through the current economic landscape.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses have risen, showing a quarter-on-quarter increase of 3.38% and a year-on-year jump of 15.58%. This rise in expenses may impact future profitability if not managed effectively.

The operating income for Bajaj Finance demonstrated a slight improvement, up by 1.72% on a quarter-on-quarter basis and a more significant 10.32% on a year-on-year basis, indicating operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹87.38, marking a substantial increase of 21.89% year-on-year, reflecting the company's strong profitability metrics.

Despite this positive quarterly performance, Bajaj Finance has delivered a return of only 0.57% in the last week, while it has experienced declines of -4.55% over the last six months and -4.53% year-to-date, raising concerns among investors.

The company's current market capitalization is ₹432805.6 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹7856.95 and a low of ₹6187.8, indicating volatility in the stock's performance over the past year.

As of 24 Oct, 2024, out of 29 analysts covering Bajaj Finance, the ratings are mixed: 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell ratings, 3 have rated it as Hold, while 11 analysts recommend Buy and another 11 suggest Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of now is to Buy, signaling a generally positive outlook despite recent stock performance.

Bajaj Finance Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 16941.91 15995.29 +5.92% 13378.26 +26.64% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1834.84 1774.77 +3.38% 1587.52 +15.58% Depreciation/ Amortization 210.04 199.81 +5.12% 158.52 +32.5% Total Operating Expense 11697.38 10839.48 +7.91% 8624.14 +35.64% Operating Income 5244.53 5155.81 +1.72% 4754.12 +10.32% Net Income Before Taxes 5401.48 5265.35 +2.59% 4757.76 +13.53% Net Income 3999.73 3911.98 +2.24% 3550.8 +12.64% Diluted Normalized EPS 87.38 83.3 +4.89% 71.68 +21.89%