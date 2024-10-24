Bajaj Finance Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 12.64% YoY

Bajaj Finance Q2 Results Live : Bajaj Finance declared their Q2 results on 22 Oct, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 26.64% year-on-year. The profit for the quarter rose by 12.64% compared to the same period last year.

In terms of sequential growth, the revenue grew by 5.92% compared to the previous quarter, while the profit saw a modest increase of 2.24%. This suggests a steady trajectory for the company as it navigates through the current economic landscape.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses have risen, showing a quarter-on-quarter increase of 3.38% and a year-on-year jump of 15.58%. This rise in expenses may impact future profitability if not managed effectively.

The operating income for Bajaj Finance demonstrated a slight improvement, up by 1.72% on a quarter-on-quarter basis and a more significant 10.32% on a year-on-year basis, indicating operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 87.38, marking a substantial increase of 21.89% year-on-year, reflecting the company's strong profitability metrics.

Despite this positive quarterly performance, Bajaj Finance has delivered a return of only 0.57% in the last week, while it has experienced declines of -4.55% over the last six months and -4.53% year-to-date, raising concerns among investors.

The company's current market capitalization is 432805.6 crore, with a 52-week high of 7856.95 and a low of 6187.8, indicating volatility in the stock's performance over the past year.

As of 24 Oct, 2024, out of 29 analysts covering Bajaj Finance, the ratings are mixed: 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell ratings, 3 have rated it as Hold, while 11 analysts recommend Buy and another 11 suggest Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of now is to Buy, signaling a generally positive outlook despite recent stock performance.

Bajaj Finance Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue16941.9115995.29+5.92%13378.26+26.64%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1834.841774.77+3.38%1587.52+15.58%
Depreciation/ Amortization210.04199.81+5.12%158.52+32.5%
Total Operating Expense11697.3810839.48+7.91%8624.14+35.64%
Operating Income5244.535155.81+1.72%4754.12+10.32%
Net Income Before Taxes5401.485265.35+2.59%4757.76+13.53%
Net Income3999.733911.98+2.24%3550.8+12.64%
Diluted Normalized EPS87.3883.3+4.89%71.68+21.89%
