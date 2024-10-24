Bajaj Finance Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 12.64% YoY

Bajaj Finance Q2 Results Live : Bajaj Finance declared their Q2 results on 22 Oct, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline increase of 26.64% year-on-year. The profit for the quarter rose by 12.64% compared to the same period last year.
In terms of sequential growth, the revenue grew by 5.92% compared to the previous quarter, while the profit saw a modest increase of 2.24%. This suggests a steady trajectory for the company as it navigates through the current economic landscape.
However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses have risen, showing a quarter-on-quarter increase of 3.38% and a year-on-year jump of 15.58%. This rise in expenses may impact future profitability if not managed effectively.
The operating income for Bajaj Finance demonstrated a slight improvement, up by 1.72% on a quarter-on-quarter basis and a more significant 10.32% on a year-on-year basis, indicating operational efficiency.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹87.38, marking a substantial increase of 21.89% year-on-year, reflecting the company's strong profitability metrics.
Despite this positive quarterly performance, Bajaj Finance has delivered a return of only 0.57% in the last week, while it has experienced declines of -4.55% over the last six months and -4.53% year-to-date, raising concerns among investors.
The company's current market capitalization is ₹432805.6 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹7856.95 and a low of ₹6187.8, indicating volatility in the stock's performance over the past year.
As of 24 Oct, 2024, out of 29 analysts covering Bajaj Finance, the ratings are mixed: 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell ratings, 3 have rated it as Hold, while 11 analysts recommend Buy and another 11 suggest Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of now is to Buy, signaling a generally positive outlook despite recent stock performance.
Bajaj Finance Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|16941.91
|15995.29
|+5.92%
|13378.26
|+26.64%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1834.84
|1774.77
|+3.38%
|1587.52
|+15.58%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|210.04
|199.81
|+5.12%
|158.52
|+32.5%
|Total Operating Expense
|11697.38
|10839.48
|+7.91%
|8624.14
|+35.64%
|Operating Income
|5244.53
|5155.81
|+1.72%
|4754.12
|+10.32%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5401.48
|5265.35
|+2.59%
|4757.76
|+13.53%
|Net Income
|3999.73
|3911.98
|+2.24%
|3550.8
|+12.64%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|87.38
|83.3
|+4.89%
|71.68
|+21.89%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3999.73Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹16941.91Cr
