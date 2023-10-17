LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finance Q2 Results LIVE Updates: Net profit may grow 34% to ₹3,725 crore; NII seen up 29% YoY

6 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 11:28 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Q2 Results LIVE Updates: Bajaj Finance is expected to report a sharp growth in Q2FY24 net profit with stable asset quality and strong loan growth. Net profit in the quarter ended September 2023 is expected to jump around 34% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹ 3,725 crore.