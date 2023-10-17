Bajaj Finance Q2 Results LIVE Updates: Bajaj Finance, the non-banking finance company, is set to announce its financial results for second quarter of FY24 today, 17 October, 2023. Bajaj Finance is expected to report a sharp growth in Q2FY24 net profit with stable asset quality and strong loan growth. As per analysts, Bajaj Finance’s net profit in the quarter ended September 2023 is expected to jump around 34% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹3,725 crore. Net interest income (NII) is expected to rise more than 29% to ₹7,165 crore from ₹5,537 crore a year earlier. Stay tuned to our Bajaj Finance Q2 Results LIVE Blog here:
Bajaj Finance Q2 Results Live: Net profit seen rising 34% to ₹3,725.2 crore: JM Financial
According to JM Financial, Bajaj Finance is expected to post a net profit of ₹3,725.2 crore in the second quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 34% year-on-year (YoY) and 8.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).
The company’s net interest income (NII) is expected to rise 29.4% YoY to ₹7,167.5 crore. NII growth is likely to be 6.7% sequentially. Pre-provisions operating profit is expected to be at ₹6,052.5 crore, up 34.9% YoY and 9.2% QoQ.
Total Asset Under Management (AUM) of Bajaj Finance in Q2FY24 is likely to rise 32.9% YoY to ₹290,200 crore.
Bajaj Finance Q2 Results Live: PAT seen up 31%, NII up 30% YoY
Bajaj Finance’s net profit in Q2FY24 is expected to rise 31% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹3,650 crore, while its net interest income (NII) during the quarter is expected to grow 30% YoY to ₹7,200 crore, as per estimates by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
The company is projected to deliver net income growth of 26% YoY to ₹8,850 crore, as per the brokerage.
Bajaj Finance Q2 Results Live: Credit costs likely to decline 5 bps QoQ
Bajaj Finance reported AUM growth of 33% YoY and 7% QoQ. Opex is likely to moderate with CIR at 34%. Margins and spreads are likely to decline 30 bps and 40 bps QoQ. Credit costs are expected to decline around 5 bps QoQ in Q2FY24, according to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Bajaj Finance Q2 Results Live: Tata Elxsi, L&T Technology, among others to announce Q2 results today
Approximately thirty-one companies will release their September quarter results today. Investors are focused on giants like Bajaj Finance, Tata Elxsi, and L&T Technology Services among the 31.
The companies to announce Q2 results today include Artemis Electricals And Projects Ltd, Atharv Enterprises Ltd, Bajaj Finance Limited, Benares Hotels Ltd, Can Fin Homes Ltd, Cie Automotive India Ltd, Cosyn Ltd, Duncan Engineering Ltd,Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, Huhtamaki India Ltd, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd, IIFL Securities Ltd, etc. Read full report here
Bajaj Finance Q2 Results Live: NBFCs expected to report 42% YoY earnings growth in Q2
In Q2FY24, NBFCs are expected to report 42% YoY earnings growth driven by 25% YoY NII growth and 29% YoY PPOP growth. While a sequential NIM compression is a reality for most NBFCs, the impact is likely to be more pronounced among vehicle financiers followed by diversified NBFCs. While affordable HFCs may see some compression, brokerage firm JM Financial expects relatively modest impact on NBFC-MFIs (given benefits of lending rate increases).
Asset quality is likely to reflect continued steady trends led by continued lower credit costs (impact of floods to be seen for NBFC-MFIs). Overall, as a pack, strong earnings performance is seen in diversified NBFCs, NBFC-MFIs, affordable HFCs followed by vehicle financiers.
Bajaj Finance Q2 Results Live: Bajaj Finance share price movement
Bajaj Finance shares have risen 8% in the last one month and 7% in the last three months, while the stock is up more than 23% year-to-date (YTD). In the last three years, Bajaj Finance share price has surged over 148%.
Bajaj Finance Q2 Results Live: Seasonal trends suggest marginally lower yields in 2Q: Kotak Equities
Bajaj Finance reported 7.4% QoQ loan growth (6-9% QoQ in the last four quarters), driving 33% YoY growth in AUM. NIM will likely compress 20 bps QoQ and 30 bps YoY to 10.2% in 2QFY24, driven by an increase in cost of borrowings; seasonal trends suggest marginally lower yields in 2Q, Kotak Institutional Equities said.
It expects cost-to-average AUM ratio to moderate to 4.3% (4.4% in 1QFY24 and 4.8% in 2QFY23). We pen down credit costs of 1.4% for 2QFY24E, the brokerage house said.
Bajaj Finance Q2 Results Live: Deposits book at ₹54,800 crore
Bajaj Finance said its deposits book stood at approximately ₹54,800 crore as of September 30 as compared to ₹39,422 crore as of September 30, 2022, registering a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 39%.
Bajaj Finance Q2 Results Live: AUM grows 33% in Q2
In its quarterly business update, Bajaj Finance said its assets under management (AUM) grew by 33% to approximately ₹2,90,200 crore as of September 30, 2023, as compared to ₹2,18,366 crore as of September 30, 2022. AUM in Q2FY24 grew by approximately ₹20,100 crore.
New loans booked during Q2FY24 grew by 26% to 85.3 lakh as compared to 67.6 lakh in Q2FY23.
Bajaj Finance Q2 Results Live: Bajaj Finance shares gain ahead of Q2 earnings
Bajaj Finance share price opened higher on Tuesday ahead of the release of September quarter financial results later today. Bajaj Finance shares opened 0.77% higher at ₹8,094.95 apiece as compared to previous close of ₹8,032.75 apiece on the BSE. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹8,190 per share on October 06, 2023, and a 52-week low of ₹5,487.25 on March 20, 2023.
Bajaj Finance Q2 Results Live: Read full Bajaj Finance Q2 Results Preview
As per analysts, Bajaj Finance's net profit in the quarter ended September 2023 is expected to jump around 34% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹3,725 crore. On a sequential basis, net profit is likely to see a growth of 8.5%. Credit costs during the quarter are likely to be higher by 165 bps YoY. The company's management has guided credit costs at 155-165 bps for the rest of the financial year.
Bajaj Finance Q2 Results Live: Bajaj Finance acquires 26% stake in Pennant Technologies for ₹267.50 crore
Bajaj Finance on Tuesday, October 17 announced that it had acquired up to 26 per cent equity stake in Pennant Technologies Private Limited for about ₹267.50 crore. Pennant is a technology product company, engaged in providing business-driven technology services and software products for the banking and financial services industry. It had a turnover of about ₹74.28 crore in FY23. Read full report here
Bajaj Finance Q2 Results Live: NII may rise 29% YoY; margins to compress
Bajaj Finance’s net interest income (NII) in Q2FY24 is expected to rise more than 29% to ₹7,165 crore from ₹5,537 crore a year earlier. Analysts expect the consumer financier’s net interest margin (NIM) to compress by 30 basis points (bps) YoY to 10.2% driven by an increase in cost of borrowings.
Credit costs during the quarter are likely to be higher by 165 bps YoY. The company’s management has guided credit costs at 155-165 bps for the rest of the financial year.
Bajaj Finance Q2 Results Live: Net profit likely to grow 34% YoY
Bajaj Finance Q2 Results Live: Net profit likely to grow 34% YoY

Bajaj Finance is expected to report a sharp growth in Q2FY24 net profit with stable asset quality and strong loan growth. As per analysts, Bajaj Finance's net profit in the quarter ended September 2023 is expected to jump around 34% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹3,725 crore. On a sequential basis, net profit is likely to see a growth of 8.5%.
Bajaj Finance Q2 Results Live: NBFC to buy 26% stake in Pennant Tech for ₹267.50 cr
Ahead of the release of Q2 results, Bajaj Finance announced that it will acquire 26% stake in technology product company Pennant Tech for ₹267.50 crore in an all-cash deal. The objective of strategic investment is to strengthen the company’s technology roadmap, Bajaj Finance said in a regulatory filing.
Bajaj Finance Q2 Results Live: Bajaj Finance to report Q2 earnings today
Bajaj Finance, the non-banking finance company, is set to announce its financial results for second quarter of FY24 today, 17 October, 2023.
