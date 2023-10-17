Bajaj Finance Q2 Results Highlights: Net profit rises 27.8% to ₹ 3,550 crore, NIIs up 26% to ₹ 8,841 crore

17 Oct 2023

Bajaj Finance Q2 Results Highlights: The leading NBFC reported a net profit of ₹ 3,550 crore in the July-September quarter, registering a growth of 27.8 per cent from the corresponding period last year.