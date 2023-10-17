Bajaj Finance Q2 Results: Net profit rises 28% on year to ₹3,550.80 crore, NII up 26%
Bajaj Finance Q2 Results: Bajaj Finance Q2 net profit at ₹3,550.80 crore, up 27.7%. The asset quality of the company declined.
Bajaj Finance Q2 Results: Bajaj Finance Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,550.80 crore in the second quarter of FY24, registering a growth of ₹27.7% from ₹2,780.65 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.
