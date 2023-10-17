Bajaj Finance Q2 Results: Bajaj Finance Q2 net profit at ₹3,550.80 crore, up 27.7%. The asset quality of the company declined.

Bajaj Finance Q2 Results: Bajaj Finance Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,550.80 crore in the second quarter of FY24, registering a growth of ₹27.7% from ₹2,780.65 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Net interest income (NII) of the non-banking finance company (NBFC), on a consolidated basis, in Q2FY24 increased by 26% to ₹8,845 crore from ₹7,002 crore, year-on-year (YoY), according to company's exchange filing.

Bajaj Finance’s assets under management (AUM) grew by 33% to ₹290,264 crore for the quarter ended September, from ₹218,366 crore as of September 30, 2022. In Q2 FY24, AUM rose by ₹20, 167 crore, as per the NBFC's filing.

In Q2 FY24, there were 8.53 million new loans booked, up from 6.76 million in Q2 FY23—a 26% increase. The customer franchise increased by 22% from 62.91 million on September 30, 2022, to 76.56 million on September 30, 2023. In Q2 FY24, the company's customer franchise increased by 3.58 million, according to an exchange filing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of September 30, 2023, Bajaj Finance's consolidated deposits had reached a new high of ₹50,000 crore in Q2 FY24.

The asset quality of the company declined. As of September 30, 2023, gross non-performing assets (NPA) and net NPA were, respectively, 0.91% and 0.31%, compared to 1.17% and 0.44% on the same period in 2022. As of September 30, 2023, the company's provisioning coverage ratio for stage 3 assets was 66%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Capital adequacy ratio (including Tier-II capital) as of 30 September 2023 was 23.19%. The Tier-I capital was 21.88%, as per company's exchange filing.

On Tuesday, Bajaj Finance share price closed 0.73% higher at ₹8,091.35 apiece on BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

