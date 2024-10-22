Bajaj Finance Q2 Results: Net profit surges 80% to ₹5,613 crore, AUM rises 29% YoY; Asset quality declines

Bajaj Finance Q2 Results: Bajaj Finance announced its July September quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q2FY25) on Tuesday, October 22, reporting a surge of 80 per cent in standalone net profit to ₹5,614 crore, compared to ₹3,105.75 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The Bajaj Group company's total revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal rose to ₹14,487 crore, compared to ₹11,410 crore in the year ago period.

AUM was up 29% at ₹ 3,73,924 crore as against ₹ 2,90,264 crore as of 30 September 2023. New lines of businesses have started contributing 2%-3% of AUM growth. AUM composition on YoY basis remained stable.

New loans booked were up 14% to 9.69 MM in Q2 FY25 as against 8.53 MM in Q2 FY24. In Q2, the Company added 3.98 MM new customers to the franchise. The Company estimates new customer addition to be 15-16 MM in FY25.

Customer franchise stood at 92.09 MM as of 30 September 2024. Optimistic of crossing a milestone of 100 MM customer franchise in FY25. Cross sell franchise stood at 57.70 MM.

6. In Q2, the Company added 43 new locations and 8.6K distribution points. Geographic presence stood at 4,245 locations and over 215K active distribution points as of 30 September 2024.

Liquidity buffer stood at ₹ 20,196 crore as of 30 September 2024. In Q2, cost of funds was 7.97%, an increase of 3 bps over Q1 FY25. The Company estimates that COF has peaked as of Q2.

Deposits book grew by 21% YoY and stood at ₹ 66,131 crore as of 30 September 2024. In Q2, deposits book growth was Rs 3,357 crore. Deposits contributed to 20% of consolidated borrowings as of September 30

Net interest income grew by 23% to ₹ 8,838 crore as against ₹ 7,196 crore in Q2 FY24. NIM has stabilised in Q2 FY25.

Net total income grew by 24% to ₹ 10,946 crore as against ₹ 8,847 crore in Q2 FY24. Opex to Net total income improved to 33.2% as against 34.0% in Q2 FY24. The Company continues to optimise its operating expenses and rapidly implement GenAI capabilities to improve productivity.

Employee headcount stood at 59,352 (BFL, BHFL & BFinsec) as of 30 September 2024. The Company added 4,007 employees in Q2. Annualised attrition as of 30 September 2024 was 16.4%.

Gross loan losses and provisions was ₹ 1,934 crore in Q2 FY25. Loan losses and provisions remained elevated in Q2. In Q2, stage 2 assets have reduced by ₹ 357 Cr and stage 3 assets have increased by ₹ 899 Cr. Net increase in stage 2 & 3 assets was ₹ 542 Cr. This increase was across all retail and SME lines of businesses. Company continues to take risk actions by cutting segments and pruning exposures.

Gross loan loss to average AUF was 2.16% in Q2, in line with Q1. We are cautiously optimistic that loan loss to average AUF has peaked. The Company estimates loan loss to average AUF to go down to 2% by Q4 FY25.

Net loan losses and provisions were ₹ 1,909 crore. During the quarter, the Company utilised management overlay of ₹ 25 crore towards loan losses and provisions. Net loan loss to average AUF was 2.13% in Q2.