Bajaj Finance Q2 Results Preview: Net profit likely to rise 34% YoY; margin to compress
Bajaj Finance’s net profit in the quarter ended September 2023 is expected to jump around 34% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹3,725 crore. On a sequential basis, net profit is likely to see a growth of 8.5%.
Bajaj Finance, the non-banking finance company, is set to announce its financial results for second quarter of FY24 today, 17 October, 2023. Bajaj Finance is expected to report a sharp growth in Q2FY24 net profit with stable asset quality and strong loan growth.
