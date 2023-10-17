Bajaj Finance, the non-banking finance company, is set to announce its financial results for second quarter of FY24 today, 17 October, 2023. Bajaj Finance is expected to report a sharp growth in Q2FY24 net profit with stable asset quality and strong loan growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per analysts, Bajaj Finance's net profit in the quarter ended September 2023 is expected to jump around 34% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹3,725 crore. On a sequential basis, net profit is likely to see a growth of 8.5%.

Net interest income (NII) is expected to rise more than 29% to ₹7,165 crore from ₹5,537 crore a year earlier.

Analysts expect the consumer financier’s net interest margin (NIM) to compress by 30 basis points (bps) YoY to 10.2% driven by an increase in cost of borrowings.

Credit costs during the quarter are likely to be higher by 165 bps YoY. The company's management has guided credit costs at 155-165 bps for the rest of the financial year.

In its quarterly business update, Bajaj Finance said its assets under management (AUM) grew by 33% to approximately ₹2,90,200 crore as of September 30, 2023, as compared to ₹2,18,366 crore as of September 30, 2022. AUM in Q2FY24 grew by approximately ₹20,100 crore.

New loans booked during Q2FY24 grew by 26% to 85.3 lakh as compared to 67.6 lakh in Q2FY23.

The company said its deposits book stood at approximately ₹54,800 crore as of September 30 as compared to ₹39,422 crore as of September 30, 2022, registering a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 39%.

“Bajaj Finance reported 7.4% QoQ loan growth (6-9% QoQ in the last four quarters), driving 33% YoY growth in AUM. NIM will likely compress 20 bps QoQ and 30 bps YoY to 10.2% in 2QFY24, driven by an increase in cost of borrowings; seasonal trends suggest marginally lower yields in 2Q," Kotak Institutional Equities said.

It expects cost-to-average AUM ratio to moderate to 4.3% (4.4% in 1QFY24 and 4.8% in 2QFY23).

“We pen down credit costs of 1.4% for 2QFY24E," the brokerage house said.

Axis Securities has a buy call on Bajaj Finance stock with a target price of ₹8,590 as it expects the company to register a nearly 28 per cent CAGR AUM (asset under management) growth over FY23-25E.

Axis Securities said even as Bajaj Finance continues to invest in technology, operating leverage kicking in will help gradually improve its cost ratios over FY24. The brokerage firm added that Bajaj Finance remains well poised to deliver a healthy RoA (return on assets) of 4.6-4.7 per cent over FY23-25E.

Axis said the recent announcement of fundraising despite the company having a healthy tier-I capital of about 23 per cent, hints at the company gearing up to achieve its long-term growth ambitions.

"Post the fundraising, Bajaj Finance will remain well positioned to deliver a robust RoE (return on equity) of more than 21 per cent over the medium term versus our current estimates of 23-24.5 per cent," said Axis Securities.

Bajaj Finance shares have risen 7% in the last three months, while the stock is up more than 22% year-to-date (YTD). In the last three years, Bajaj Finance share price has surged over 148%.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

