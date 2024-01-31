Bajaj Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 22.4% YOY

Bajaj Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 31.31% & the profit increased by 22.4% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.85% and the profit increased by 2.48%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.68% q-o-q & increased by 29.26% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 2.84% q-o-q & increased by 21.92% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹74.3 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 25.44% Y-o-Y.

Bajaj Finance has delivered -1.74% return in the last 1 week, -1.49% return in last 6 months and -1.86% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Bajaj Finance has a market cap of ₹444228.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹8192 & ₹5485.7 respectively. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

As of 31 Jan, 2024 out of 28 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating &14 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 31 Jan, 2024 was to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Finance Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 14161.09 13378.26 +5.85% 10784.3 +31.31% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1661.75 1587.52 +4.68% 1285.59 +29.26% Depreciation/ Amortization 175.75 158.52 +10.87% 118.99 +47.7% Total Operating Expense 9272.11 8624.14 +7.51% 6774.33 +36.87% Operating Income 4888.98 4754.12 +2.84% 4009.97 +21.92% Net Income Before Taxes 4895.52 4757.76 +2.9% 4011.68 +22.03% Net Income 3638.95 3550.8 +2.48% 2973 +22.4% Diluted Normalized EPS 74.3 71.68 +3.65% 59.23 +25.44%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3638.95Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹14161.09Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!