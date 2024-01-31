Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bajaj Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 22.4% YOY

Bajaj Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 22.4% YOY

Livemint

Bajaj Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 31.31% YoY & profit increased by 22.4% YoY

Bajaj Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live

Bajaj Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 31.31% & the profit increased by 22.4% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.85% and the profit increased by 2.48%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.68% q-o-q & increased by 29.26% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2.84% q-o-q & increased by 21.92% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 74.3 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 25.44% Y-o-Y.

Bajaj Finance has delivered -1.74% return in the last 1 week, -1.49% return in last 6 months and -1.86% YTD return.

Currently the Bajaj Finance has a market cap of 444228.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of 8192 & 5485.7 respectively.

As of 31 Jan, 2024 out of 28 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating &14 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 31 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.

Bajaj Finance Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue14161.0913378.26+5.85%10784.3+31.31%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1661.751587.52+4.68%1285.59+29.26%
Depreciation/ Amortization175.75158.52+10.87%118.99+47.7%
Total Operating Expense9272.118624.14+7.51%6774.33+36.87%
Operating Income4888.984754.12+2.84%4009.97+21.92%
Net Income Before Taxes4895.524757.76+2.9%4011.68+22.03%
Net Income3638.953550.8+2.48%2973+22.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS74.371.68+3.65%59.23+25.44%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3638.95Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹14161.09Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

