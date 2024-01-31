Bajaj Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 22.4% YOY

Bajaj Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 31.31% & the profit increased by 22.4% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.85% and the profit increased by 2.48%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.68% q-o-q & increased by 29.26% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 2.84% q-o-q & increased by 21.92% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹74.3 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 25.44% Y-o-Y.
Bajaj Finance has delivered -1.74% return in the last 1 week, -1.49% return in last 6 months and -1.86% YTD return.
Currently the Bajaj Finance has a market cap of ₹444228.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹8192 & ₹5485.7 respectively.
As of 31 Jan, 2024 out of 28 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating &14 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 31 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.
Bajaj Finance Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|14161.09
|13378.26
|+5.85%
|10784.3
|+31.31%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1661.75
|1587.52
|+4.68%
|1285.59
|+29.26%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|175.75
|158.52
|+10.87%
|118.99
|+47.7%
|Total Operating Expense
|9272.11
|8624.14
|+7.51%
|6774.33
|+36.87%
|Operating Income
|4888.98
|4754.12
|+2.84%
|4009.97
|+21.92%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4895.52
|4757.76
|+2.9%
|4011.68
|+22.03%
|Net Income
|3638.95
|3550.8
|+2.48%
|2973
|+22.4%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|74.3
|71.68
|+3.65%
|59.23
|+25.44%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3638.95Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹14161.09Cr
