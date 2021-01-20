Bajaj Finance Q3 standalone net profit declines 30% to 1,049 cr

"The Company has not classified any accounts which were not NPA as of 31 August 2020, as per RBI norms, as NPA after 31 August 2020. However, if the Company had classified borrower accounts as NPA after 31 August 2020, the Company's Gross NPA and Net NPA ratio would have been 2.86% and 1.22% respectively," said Bajaj Finance in a statement.

