Bajaj Finance Q3: Profit surges 40% to ₹2,973 cr, revenue up by 26%1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 05:06 PM IST
The net interest income (NII) increased 22 per cent on year to ₹7,435 crore to from ₹6,005 crore in Q3 FY22.
Bajaj Finance on Friday reported 40 per cent rise on consolidated net profit to ₹2,973 crore for the December quarter. This is against a net profit of ₹2,125.29 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
