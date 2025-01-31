Bajaj Finance Q3 Results 2025:Bajaj Finance declared its Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, showcasing a robust financial performance. The company's topline increased by 26.81% year-on-year, with profit rising by 16.7% YOY, reaching ₹4246.54 crore, while revenue stood at ₹17870.52 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Bajaj Finance saw revenue growth of 5.48% and a profit increase of 6.17%. Despite this positive trend, the selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 6.58% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 17.68% year-on-year.

Bajaj Finance Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter was also encouraging, up by 6.29% compared to the previous quarter and up by 15.64% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹93.09, reflecting a significant increase of 25.29% year-on-year.

Bajaj Finance has delivered a 6.16% return in the last week, a remarkable 16.69% return over the past six months, and a year-to-date return of 15.81%.

As of now, the market capitalization of Bajaj Finance stands at ₹488938.1 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹8250.65 and a low of ₹6187.8.

In terms of analyst ratings, out of 31 analysts covering the company, there is 1 Strong Sell rating, 4 Sell ratings, 3 Hold ratings, 12 Buy ratings, and 11 Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2025, is to Buy.

Bajaj Finance Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 17870.52 16941.91 +5.48% 14092.7 +26.81% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1955.54 1834.84 +6.58% 1661.75 +17.68% Depreciation/ Amortization 219.13 210.04 +4.33% 175.75 +24.68% Total Operating Expense 12295.92 11697.38 +5.12% 9272.11 +32.61% Operating Income 5574.6 5244.53 +6.29% 4820.59 +15.64% Net Income Before Taxes 5765.42 5401.48 +6.74% 4895.52 +17.77% Net Income 4246.54 3999.73 +6.17% 3638.95 +16.7% Diluted Normalized EPS 93.09 87.38 +6.53% 74.3 +25.29%